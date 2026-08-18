Sudan: Prime Minister Visits the War Museum

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris visited the War Museum on Sunday, where he was received by Lieutenant General Dr. Omar Al-Nour Ahmed, Director of the Directorate of Museums and Military History at the Ministry of Defence, along with a number of senior museum officials and representatives of Zadna International Investment Company.

During his tour, the Prime Minister visited the museum's various sections, which include a range of military vehicles and equipment, a cultural wing dedicated to heritage and the arts, and a counselling and psychological treatment section.

The Prime Minister saluted the Sudanese Armed Forces on the occasion of their 72nd anniversary, affirming that the War Museum represents a living memory of the Armed Forces and a legacy for future generations.

He also commended the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces and supporting forces in the Battle of Dignity and in defending and safeguarding the country's sovereignty.

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The Prime Minister was also briefed on the level of partnership between Zadna International Investment Company and the War Museum. He praised the company's strategic projects and its role in supporting the national economy, noting that it serves as Sudan's gateway to comprehensive and sustainable development.

The Prime Minister affirmed that integrating major national agricultural projects, such as the Gezira Scheme, Al-Hawad Project, and Zadna's projects, represents the spearhead of achieving economic development and food security in the country. He reaffirmed that Sudan, with its vast capabilities, resources, minerals, and civilization, will remain at the forefront of nations.