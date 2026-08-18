Sudan: Chinese Embassy Chargé d'Affaires - Relations With Sudan Poised for Broad Prosperity

Chinese Chargé d'Affaires in Sudan, Mr. Xu Jian, affirmed that China looks forward to expanding its investment presence in Sudan once stability is restored, expressing optimism that relations between Khartoum and Beijing will witness significant growth and development across all fields.

Speaking at a forum organized by the Chinese Embassy in Port Sudan on Sunday under the theme "The Communist Party of China and China's Development Journey," Mr. Jian said China firmly supports Sudan's stability and territorial integrity.

The forum discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership established between the two countries in 2015, building on relations that date back to 1959, and to advance them under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

Mr. Jian noted that 2026 is the China-Africa Year of Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges, citing the participation of Sudanese broadcaster Mohamed Al-Zubair in the Discover China program alongside a large group of journalists from around the world. He stressed that China stands with developing countries.

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Sudanese broadcaster Mohamed Al-Zubair of Sudan TV shared his experience participating in the Discover China program at the China International Press Communication Center, which brought together nearly 100 journalists from around the world for three months, including 11 journalists representing the Arab world.

Al-Zubair said his time in China allowed him to gain firsthand knowledge of the country, its government, and its people, expressing appreciation for their hospitality and warm reception. He described the Chinese people as possessing a deeply rooted civilization, noble principles and values, and a strong sense of coexistence with others.

He also described China as one of the safest countries in the world and said it is governed by a sound political system that serves the national interest.

Al-Zubair added that China has succeeded in uniting 56 ethnic groups through shared cultural and musical bonds despite significant differences in dialects, while agreeing on common national values. He also highlighted China's achievements in science, innovation, technology, and renewable energy, particularly solar energy.

He affirmed that China is pursuing rapid development based on green growth. Despite the country's massive industrial expansion, Al-Zubair pointed to its strict commitment to carbon neutrality and reducing emissions to protect the environment, helping dispel the perception of China as an industrial country harmful to the environment.