Sudan: Al-Eiser's Visit to Nilesat Strengthens Sudanese-Egyptian Media Cooperation

17 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism, Khalid Al-Eiser, visited the Egyptian Satellite Company (Nilesat) on Sunday to strengthen media and satellite cooperation between Sudan and Egypt.

During the visit, Al-Eiser met Nilesat Chairman Major General Sameh Qotta, and the two sides discussed expanding technical and media cooperation and benefiting from Egypt's satellite and broadcasting expertise.

As a practical outcome of the meeting, Sudan TV was launched in HD on the Nilesat satellite at frequency 11137 Vertical, reflecting the two sides' commitment to translating their cooperation into concrete steps.

Al-Eiser praised Egypt's continued support for Sudan, describing it as a historic position that reflects the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination through joint delegations and work toward broader partnerships in media, satellite technology, and related fields.

Read the original article on SNA.

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