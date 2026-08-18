Zimbabwe: Victoria Falls to Host Global Labour and Investment Summit

17 August 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

More than 1 000 delegates from across Zimbabwe and abroad are expected to attend the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) Global Summit in Victoria Falls in September.

The summit, which runs from 21 to 25 September, will be held under the theme "Inclusive Growth, Decent Work, Beneficiation and Investment Promotion" with President Emmerson Mnangagwa expected to officially open the event.

In a statement TNF said the gathering would bring together representatives from government, business and labour, as well as investors, development partners, academics, civil society, youth organisations and international institutions.

"The landmark Summit will bring together over 1 000 delegates from Government, Business, Labour, International Social Institutions/ Economic and Social Councils, development partners, investors, academia, civil society, youth organisations and international institutions to deliberate on strategies for inclusive and sustainable economic development," read the statement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Forum said the President's participation demonstrated the government's commitment to social dialogue as a tool for economic growth and job creation.

"His participation underscores Government's commitment to strengthening Social dialogue as a catalyst for economic transformation, industrialisation, job creation and Inclusive national development," TNF said.

The summit has attracted participants from more than 15 countries, with ministers, employers' organisations, trade union leaders, investors and development partners expected to attend.

TNF said the meeting came as Zimbabwe pursued its Vision 2030 development agenda and implemented the second National Development Strategy (NDS2).

"The gathering will provide an important platform for developing practical policy solutions that promote decent work, economic competitiveness, value addition, beneficiation, investment promotion, productivity and sustainable livelihoods," TNF said.

Delegates will take part in plenary sessions, ministerial dialogues, policy discussions, investment forums and business-to-business meetings.

Discussions are expected to focus on employment creation, industrialisation, digital innovation, infrastructure development and skills development.

The TNF said the summit would also seek to promote Zimbabwe as an investment destination by creating opportunities for international cooperation, knowledge sharing and investment mobilisation.

"The event will strengthen partnerships between Government, business and labour while creating opportunities for international cooperation, knowledge exchange and investment mobilisation," the forum said.

The forum said the summit would reinforce its role in bringing government, employers and workers together to develop policies aimed at promoting inclusive economic growth and improved livelihoods.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.