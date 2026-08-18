Zimbabwe: Victoria Falls to Host Global Labour and Investment Summit

More than 1 000 delegates from across Zimbabwe and abroad are expected to attend the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) Global Summit in Victoria Falls in September.

The summit, which runs from 21 to 25 September, will be held under the theme "Inclusive Growth, Decent Work, Beneficiation and Investment Promotion" with President Emmerson Mnangagwa expected to officially open the event.

In a statement TNF said the gathering would bring together representatives from government, business and labour, as well as investors, development partners, academics, civil society, youth organisations and international institutions.

"The landmark Summit will bring together over 1 000 delegates from Government, Business, Labour, International Social Institutions/ Economic and Social Councils, development partners, investors, academia, civil society, youth organisations and international institutions to deliberate on strategies for inclusive and sustainable economic development," read the statement.

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The Forum said the President's participation demonstrated the government's commitment to social dialogue as a tool for economic growth and job creation.

"His participation underscores Government's commitment to strengthening Social dialogue as a catalyst for economic transformation, industrialisation, job creation and Inclusive national development," TNF said.

The summit has attracted participants from more than 15 countries, with ministers, employers' organisations, trade union leaders, investors and development partners expected to attend.

TNF said the meeting came as Zimbabwe pursued its Vision 2030 development agenda and implemented the second National Development Strategy (NDS2).

"The gathering will provide an important platform for developing practical policy solutions that promote decent work, economic competitiveness, value addition, beneficiation, investment promotion, productivity and sustainable livelihoods," TNF said.

Delegates will take part in plenary sessions, ministerial dialogues, policy discussions, investment forums and business-to-business meetings.

Discussions are expected to focus on employment creation, industrialisation, digital innovation, infrastructure development and skills development.

The TNF said the summit would also seek to promote Zimbabwe as an investment destination by creating opportunities for international cooperation, knowledge sharing and investment mobilisation.

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"The event will strengthen partnerships between Government, business and labour while creating opportunities for international cooperation, knowledge exchange and investment mobilisation," the forum said.

The forum said the summit would reinforce its role in bringing government, employers and workers together to develop policies aimed at promoting inclusive economic growth and improved livelihoods.