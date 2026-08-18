Kenya: Deadly Homa Bay Clashes During Linda Mwananchi Rally Leave Officer Dead, Dozens Injured

Nairobi — A police officer was killed and another officer seriously injured during violent clashes that erupted during the Linda Mwananchi political rally in Homa Bay, police said, as authorities confirmed that seven vehicles were burnt in the unrest.

According to a police incident report filed on Monday, the officer died while being rushed to hospital in Kisumu following injuries sustained during the violence that broke out in Homa Bay town on Sunday night.

The report said several other police officers were injured, with one sustaining serious head injuries while others suffered cuts, bruises and back and limb injuries.

"Several people were injured including police officers and both government and civilian motor vehicles were burned and damaged," the police report said.

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Police said the violence also left numerous civilians injured, including people who suffered gunshot wounds, deep cuts and fractures.

The report listed at least 24 civilians as having sustained various injuries during the clashes.

Some victims suffered gunshot wounds to the legs, shoulder and hands, while others sustained injuries from stones, pangas and other objects.

Police said one civilian sustained severe injuries after several fingers were chopped off with a panga, while another suffered severe head injuries and a stomach stab wound.

The violence also resulted in extensive destruction of property, with police reporting that seven vehicles were completely burnt down and several others damaged.

Among the vehicles destroyed were a Land Rover, a Subaru Legacy, two Toyota Land Cruisers, a Toyota Probox, an Isuzu D-Max and a Toyota Fortuner belonging to the Siaya County Government.

Other vehicles had their windscreens shattered, tyres damaged and bodywork destroyed during the confrontation.

Several police vehicles were also damaged, including vehicles with shattered windscreens, broken mirrors, damaged bumpers and other extensive body damage.

The report further said three makuti houses were burnt down, while another house was damaged.

Windows at a church conference room and an SDA church office were also reportedly smashed, while a 1,000-litre water tank was destroyed.

Police said officers deployed to disperse the crowd fired rounds into the air as they responded to the violence.

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The report indicated that officers used live ammunition, tear gas, smoke grenades and rubber-ball grenades during the operation.

The clashes followed a political rally led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other leaders, which was attended by supporters of the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Police have opened investigations into the violence, with the matter being handled by the Homa Bay police and criminal investigations teams.

The latest incident raises fresh concerns over the safety of political gatherings as ahead of the 2027 polls.