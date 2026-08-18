Kenya: 18 Journalists, Two Drivers Attacked in Two Months, MCK Says

Nairobi — The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has called on the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Inspector General of Police to urgently investigate and prosecute those behind a growing wave of attacks against journalists.

The council said at least 18 journalists and two drivers from different media houses had been assaulted and injured over the past two months, warning that the escalating attacks posed a serious threat to media freedom and democracy ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Monday, MCK said journalists had been subjected to physical assaults, destruction of equipment and online harassment by security agents, goons and political party supporters.

The council expressed concern over what it termed the lack of action by responsible authorities, saying failure to hold perpetrators accountable was creating a climate of impunity.

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"The Council is convinced that the continued attacks, intimidation and crimes against journalists, and the reluctance by the relevant investigating agencies to prosecute the perpetrators is the biggest threat to the country's democracy and media freedom," MCK said.

The council cited the latest incidents during Sunday's Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay, where eight journalists and two drivers were allegedly attacked.

Among those injured were Francis Mwangi and Evans Okeyo of Mediamax Network, whose vehicle was also burnt.

Sammy Omingo and Rodgers Otiso of the Standard Group were physically assaulted, while Fred Ooko and Brian Ongoro of Associated Foreign Press were attacked and had their cameras destroyed.

KBC's Ken Odiwuor-Mayienga was allegedly beaten and his equipment stolen, while Citizen TV journalist Kevin Fraji and his driver were assaulted and their vehicle destroyed.

MCK said the Homa Bay incidents were part of a wider pattern of attacks recorded in different parts of the country.

On August 12, Nation Media Group photojournalist Karim Rajan was injured near the Mombasa County Assembly while covering a group of youth and human rights representatives when unidentified individuals allegedly moved to disperse them.

Five journalists from Mt Elgon TV were also attacked on July 23 while covering a political aspirant in Kimilili, with one journalist seriously injured.

During the Ol Kalou by-election, at least four journalists were physically attacked and their equipment confiscated. They included George Kieru, Brygette Ngana and Fabiola Akinyi of Nation Media Group and Enos Teche of the Star, who reported the incidents to police.

MCK said it had documented the cases and submitted them to the Inspector General of Police, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for investigation and prosecution.

However, the council said little progress had been made in bringing those responsible to account.

It urged the police and prosecutors to work with the affected journalists and media houses to ensure the cases are investigated and prosecuted.

MCK warned that the attacks could have wider consequences for the country's democratic space if journalists were forced to work under fear and intimidation.

"Despite Kenya's laws and international treaties requiring authorities to guarantee a safe working environment for journalists, their safety and protection remain elusive," the council said.

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The council said attacks against journalists violate constitutional protections on freedom of expression, human dignity and the freedom and security of the person.

It also cited Kenya's obligations under Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as international resolutions condemning violence against journalists.

MCK said the increasing attacks, particularly in politically charged environments, were a worrying trend as Kenya heads towards the 2027 General Election.

It called on security agencies to end what it described as impunity and ensure perpetrators face justice, warning that failure to act could embolden further attacks against journalists and undermine the public's right to access information.