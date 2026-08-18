Kenya: 37 Suspects Arrested Over Homa Bay Linda Mwananchi Rally Violence

Nairobi — Police have arrested 37 suspected gang members in connection with violence surrounding Sunday's Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay, as authorities intensify the search for one suspect still at large.

The NPS said the suspects were found in possession of crude weapons, including machetes, ropes, metal rods, knives, rungus, batons and torches.

The development comes a day after violence erupted during the political rally, leaving a police officer dead, several officers and civilians injured and vehicles damaged.

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In a statement issued on Monday, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said security had been deployed in proportion to the anticipated requirements of the rally but several criminal incidents were recorded.

"Regrettably, several criminal incidents were recorded, including an attack on journalists performing their lawful duties, damage to five police vehicles deployed for public order maintenance, and damage to several civilian motor vehicles," Nyaga said.

The NPS also said one police vehicle lost control during the incidents, resulting in the death of its driver and injuries to five other officers.

The Service said the latest casualties came on top of three officers who were injured on Saturday during the arrest of 15 suspected gang members along the Kisumu-Kericho Road.

"This brings the total number of injured officers in the Kisumu and Homa Bay incidents to eight, in addition to the officer who sustained fatal injuries in Homa Bay," the statement said.

The police said investigations were continuing and identified Oliver Jaoko, alias "Olivetti", as being at large and wanted to assist with ongoing investigations.

"The NPS is pursuing Oliver Jaoko, alias 'Olivetti,' who is currently at large, and directs him to surrender to the nearest police station to assist with ongoing investigations," Nyaga said.

Police also warned that their investigations would extend beyond those directly involved in the violence to individuals suspected of organising, facilitating or sponsoring criminal activity.

The Service issued a stern warning to criminal gangs and political actors who may seek to exploit rallies to cause violence, intimidate the public or attack security officers.

"Those who recruit, finance, mobilise, arm or otherwise facilitate criminal elements to cause violence and disorder will be pursued and brought to justice," the statement said.

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The police further reminded political organisers that public rallies must be held between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the required notification given to police to allow for security planning and deployment.

The NPS said it remained committed to protecting life and property while safeguarding the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

The crackdown follows heightened political tensions in Homa Bay, where the Linda Mwananchi rally descended into violence, raising fresh concerns over the use of criminal gangs and armed groups during political activities ahead of the 2027 General Election.