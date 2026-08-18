Ethiopia: Drought Threatens Livelihoods of Irob Minority Community in Eastern Tigray

Addis Abeba — A worsening shortage of rainfall is putting the livelihoods of the Irob community in eastern Tigray at growing risk, with local authorities warning that prolonged dry conditions could lead to livestock deaths, disease and starvation.

News analysis According to a report by Tigrai Television, a delegation led by the Tigray Bureau of Agriculture and Natural Resources visited Irob District to assess the impact of the drought, which officials have linked to the effects of El Niño.

Alembrhan Harifeyo, head of the bureau, said the situation requires urgent and coordinated measures to protect livestock and sustain agricultural production. He said the rainfall shortage could pose a serious threat to both people and animals if it continues.

Discover morepoliticalSocial affairs analysisAddis Ababa tourism The Irob community, a minority ethnic group residing in eastern Tigray, relies heavily on agriculture and livestock for its livelihoods, making the impact of prolonged rainfall shortages particularly significant.

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Alembrhan called on the Irob District administration to strengthen measures already underway and expand cooperation with philanthropic organisations to mitigate the effects of the drought.

The bureau said it is working to provide medical supplies needed to monitor livestock health, while the district administration reported that animals are increasingly exposed to the risks of death, disease and starvation.

Tigray conflict analysis Officials from the agricultural and research sectors who joined the assessment called for stronger water-conservation measures and greater attention to livestock resources. They also advised farmers to maintain livestock numbers in line with available fodder.

They further recommended expanding the cultivation of cactus pear, locally known as beles, as an alternative source of livestock feed.

The situation in Irob comes amid a wider pattern of worsening drought and climate-related shocks across Tigray, where communities are already struggling with the effects of conflict, displacement, food insecurity and disrupted agricultural production.

On 12 August, Addis Standard reported that severe drought in Abergelle Yechila District in Central Tigray had killed thousands of livestock and left more than 4,000 hectares of farmland without satisfactory yields. Residents said hundreds of cattle, sheep and goats had died amid severe shortages of water and fodder, while surviving animals were showing signs of emaciation and exhaustion.

Addis Ababa city guide More than 10 kebeles in Abergelle Yechila were reported to be facing critical drought conditions. Tekleweyni and Tseyqema kebeles had reportedly received no rainfall during the current kiremti rainy season.

The district's Economic Sector Office said on 31 July that severe rainfall shortages had affected 13 kebeles. Mulu Yehyes, a crop expert at the office, said farmers in affected areas had been forced to plow and sow their fields two or three times because of inadequate rainfall.

Discover moreSubscribing To Digital Newspaper Outletsgovernment'sBooking Historical Guided Tours In five kebeles--Tekleweyni, Siye, Jijike, Birwire and Felegehiwot--more than 2,900 hectares of farmland had reportedly been resown for a second time.

The rainfall deficit has also dried up water sources, creating shortages of drinking water and animal feed. Livestock from Gera and Simret kebeles were reportedly moved to neighbouring woredas in search of water and pasture.

Mulu said more than 19,000 hectares of arable land were available in Abergelle Yechila, of which around 72% had been sown. He called on government and non-governmental organisations to provide urgent assistance, including fast-maturing and improved crop varieties to help farmers cope with the rainfall shortage.

Similar conditions have been reported in Irob itself. Last week, the Irob Woreda Early Warning Committee warned that more than 62,000 livestock were facing fodder shortages because of the prolonged lack of rainfall.

Digital news archive Haish Hailu, a member of the committee's leadership and an agricultural expert at the woreda's economic sector office, said crops had failed to sprout on 778 hectares of cultivated land across six kebeles.

He said efforts were underway to facilitate replanting by sourcing fast-maturing crop varieties, while warning that urgent support was needed to address the worsening shortage of livestock feed. The committee called on government and non-governmental organisations to provide selected seeds and animal feed to drought-affected communities.

The drought is also reviving concerns over the recurrence of severe humanitarian crises in parts of Tigray. Abergelle Yechila, in particular, experienced a major drought-related crisis in late 2023 and 2024, when the district, along with Atsbi, reported deaths and acute humanitarian needs.

Getachew Tafese, then acting head of health at Abergelle Yechila District, told Addis Standard at the time that a survey conducted by health professionals and a district committee recorded 83 deaths, while another 297 people were in critical condition. More than 95,000 people were considered at significant risk and in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

Tigray conflict analysis The effects of drought have extended beyond individual districts. At least 132,000 hectares of farmland across Tigray's southern, southeastern and eastern zones were previously reported to have been affected by drought. Eyasu Abrha, head of the Tigray Agriculture Bureau, said that of an estimated 1.3 million hectares of farmland in the region, only about 660,000 hectares had been cultivated, largely due to persistent drought.

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The region has also experienced increasingly erratic weather events alongside prolonged dry conditions.

In July, a hailstorm and heavy rain in Central Tigray's Keyih Tekli District killed a 12-year-old child, destroyed crops and killed 201 livestock. The storm affected 2,134 households, or 10,556 people, and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes.

These weather-related shocks are unfolding against the backdrop of a humanitarian situation already strained by the legacy of the war, large-scale displacement, food insecurity and disrupted livelihoods.

The growing drought threat also comes as Ethiopia faces the potential effects of an El Niño event. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has appealed for US$50 million to assist 4.66 million people facing worsening food insecurity and livelihood losses as the country prepares for potential El Niño-related drought and flooding.

For communities such as Irob, where livelihoods depend heavily on livestock and rain-fed agriculture, continued rainfall shortages could have consequences extending well beyond the current agricultural season. AS