Kenya: Ndindi Nyoro Officially Breaks Ranks With Ruto, Unveils People's Party of Kenya

Nairobi — Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has formally entered the opposition political arena, unveiling the People's Party of Kenya as a new vehicle through which he plans to mobilise support across the country ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Nyoro, a former close ally of President William Ruto and one of the leading political figures in the Kenya Kwanza administration's early years, announced that he and his supporters had joined the party after consultations with a broad range of opposition figures.

The move marks his clearest break yet from the political establishment he helped build and places him among a growing field of politicians positioning themselves for the next presidential contest.

"As of today, I, Ndindi Nyoro, and my supporters have joined a party called the People's Party of Kenya," Nyoro said.

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He said the decision had been sanctioned by the party membership, which had asked him to take forward its political agenda.

"The membership of the People's Party of Kenya has asked us to move forward with this agenda, and I have accepted that call," he said.

Nyoro stopped short of declaring his presidential candidature but laid out a political strategy that could provide him with a platform to seek the top seat.

He announced plans for nationwide tours, grassroots mobilisation and recruitment and training of candidates for elective positions, while inviting other opposition presidential aspirants to work with the party.

"In all the People's Party tours, all opposition aspirants are invited," he said, in what appeared to be an attempt to position the outfit as a broader political platform.

The MP said he had held consultations with a wide range of opposition leaders, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (DCP), former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i(Jubilee), Martha Karua(PLP), Siaya Governor James Orengo, Kalonzo Musyoka(WPF) and Peter Munya(PNU).

He said some of the consultations, particularly with Matiang'i, had lasted nearly a year.

"I have taken time to consult almost all the opposition leaders," Nyoro said, listing the leaders he had engaged as he weighs the political path ahead.

The announcement puts Nyoro in an increasingly fluid opposition landscape, where several leaders are seeking to build alliances and political formations capable of mounting a challenge to President Ruto in 2027.

Targeting the grassroots

Nyoro said the People's Party would not only focus on the presidency but also build a network of candidates at the grassroots.

He announced plans to support and train aspirants seeking MCA, MP and other elective positions, saying he would personally participate in mentoring them.

The strategy could give the party an organisational presence beyond the presidential race and provide Nyoro with a network through which to mobilise voters across constituencies.

"I will be at the forefront of offering them advice, mentorship and training so that as we recalibrate our country at the national level, we also have credible leaders in our wards, constituencies and counties," he said.

Nyoro also sought to cast his political project as a national undertaking, appealing to communities across traditional political strongholds to unite behind a common agenda.

"I am for one united Kenya. We cannot leave any Kenyan behind," he said.

He announced plans to tour Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Bomet, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Kericho counties, areas that have traditionally been associated with Ruto's political base.

His decision to venture into the Rift Valley is particularly significant given his previous role in the political mobilisation that propelled Ruto to State House.

Nyoro told residents of the region that he would explain his break with the President and the reasons behind his decision to seek a new political direction.

"You know the work I did when we were helping even the President who is currently in office," he said.

"I will come and explain to you why, after we did all that work, we have reached this point. Why are we now moving away from one leader to another?"

Opening door to opposition alliance

The Kiharu MP also appeared keen to avoid an early contest among opposition figures, instead calling for cooperation as the 2027 race takes shape.

He said opposition politicians would be welcome on People's Party platforms regardless of their individual parties.

"If you come from a party that wants to rebuild Kenya next year and your party believes that this government has taken enough from Kenyans, you are welcome," Nyoro said.

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He called on leaders from the Coast, North Eastern, Nyanza and Mount Kenya regions to work together to rebuild the country.

"From the Coast, North Eastern, Nyanza, the Mount Kenya region all of them, even those I have not mentioned let us hold hands and rebuild Kenya," he said.

The message points to an attempt to construct a broad anti-government coalition cutting across regional political blocs, rather than relying solely on Nyoro's traditional Mount Kenya base.

His move also adds another layer to the emerging 2027 political realignment, with former Kenya Kwanza allies, opposition leaders and new political formations positioning themselves for negotiations over the next electoral coalition.

While Nyoro has not explicitly said he will run for president, the launch of a political party, consultations with potential opposition partners and plans for a nationwide mobilisation give him the infrastructure to make such a bid.

For now, the former Kenya Kwanza insider is keeping his presidential cards close to his chest but his latest move signals that he intends to have a seat at the table when the opposition begins deciding who will lead the challenge to Ruto in 2027.