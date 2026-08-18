Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Shutdown of Internet, Mobile Networks in East Extends for Over a Month Amid War

Kinshasa — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to restore mobile telecommunications and internet services that have been cut off for more than a month in the Fizi Territory, which includes the city of Baraka, in the eastern province of South Kivu.

"The intensification of the war in South Kivu province must under no circumstances serve as a pretext for blocking mobile and internet access, depriving local populations of their right to be informed about the conflict and other issues while disrupting their social and economic activities. DRC authorities must lift the measures to foster the free flow of information, rather than fuel rumors in Fizi and Baraka," said CPJ Africa Director Angela Quintal. "Cutting off internet access, SMS, and phone calls infringes upon the rights to information and communication freedoms guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as well as by Article 24 of the DRC constitution."

Mobile telecommunications networks and internet access have been cut in Fizi Territory since July 3, impacting people's ability to make calls, send SMS messages, and communicate using online applications, according to three local journalists, who spoke to the CPJ after fleeing to Uganda and Burundi due to the escalating armed conflict. Without internet access, journalists are unable to research, publish online, or communicate securely with sources.

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Local press have reported that the shutdown may relate to security concerns in the region. The shutdowns came as clashes intensified in the Minembwe highlands, particularly in the Kalingi, Mikenge, and Point Zéro sectors, where fierce fighting is taking place between the government army and Twirwaneho rebels, which is allied with the M23 and the Congo River Alliance (AFC).

Individuals and media outlets possessing private connections through satellite internet provider Starlink had their equipment seized by government soldiers whenever they attempted to activate the service. According to local journalists, on July 8, soldiers confiscated Starlink kits belonging to Radio Communautaire Kivu, Radio Ngoma ya Amani, and Radio Télévision Ngyùku, as well as the kit belonging to the Community Radio Consortium -- which includes Radio Communautaire Kivu, Radio Muungano Fizi, Radio Amani FM Malinde, and Radio Ebala de Misisi.

One of the journalists told CPJ that after their internet equipment was seized, the military told them it would be returned only when the war ended. "Media outlets in Fizi and Baraka are currently struggling to operate due to the lack of internet access," the journalist said. "We can no longer relay broadcasts from other national and international media, and some outlets have been forced to suspend their news bulletins."

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In early 2025, DRC authorities shut down access to the internet and certain social media platforms around the North Kivu city of Goma as rebels advanced in the area.

CPJ's calls to DRC communications minister Patrick Muyaya went unanswered. Due to the lack of internet and telephone connectivity in Fizi, CPJ was unable to contact local authorities.