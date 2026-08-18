Somalia: Somaliland Criticizes UN Delegation's Visit to Las Anod

HARGEISA, Somalia, Aug. 17, 2026 -- Somaliland's Foreign Ministry has criticized a visit by a senior United Nations delegation to Las Anod, the capital of Somalia's newly established North East State, saying activities in politically and security-sensitive areas should be coordinated with authorities in Hargeisa.

In a statement, the ministry said Somaliland remained committed to facilitating humanitarian assistance to communities in need, including residents of Las Anod. It nevertheless said visits by senior U.N. officials should follow established diplomatic channels, including prior notification, consultation and coordination with Somaliland authorities.

The statement followed the arrival in Las Anod of George Conway, the U.N. deputy special representative of the secretary-general for Somalia and humanitarian coordinator. He is expected to meet officials from the North East State administration and representatives of local communities.

The talks are expected to focus on humanitarian needs, drought, displacement and cooperation between U.N. agencies and local authorities. The delegation is also expected to assess conditions in Las Anod and surrounding areas, including the status of prisoners held by Somaliland forces following fighting in the Sool region in 2023.

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Somaliland said it valued its longstanding cooperation with the United Nations and remained committed to constructive engagement, but insisted that established procedures and communication channels be respected.

The visit comes amid continuing political and territorial tensions between Somaliland and Somalia's federal government over control and administration of parts of the disputed eastern regions.