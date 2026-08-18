Somalia: Somali President Visits Bandiradley During Galmudug Tour

BANDIRADLEY, Somalia, Aug. 17, 2026 -- Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was warmly received in the town of Bandiradley in the Mudug region on Monday as hundreds of residents gathered to welcome him.

Hassan Sheikh was accompanied by Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Kariye during the visit, which is part of a broader tour of Galmudug aimed at meeting communities and assessing their living conditions, security and development needs.

The president has been visiting towns and rural areas across the federal member state as part of what his office has described as a peace tour and an effort to engage directly with local communities.

During his visit to Bandiradley, Hassan Sheikh thanked local authorities and residents for the reception and stressed the importance of strengthening social cohesion, security and development in the area.

The visit comes as the president continues his tour of central Somalia, where security, political tensions and the delivery of basic services remain key concerns for local communities.