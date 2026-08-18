Nigeria: From Maga to Makuku, Armed Groups Are Redrawing Kebbi's Security Map

Nearly nine months after gunmen abducted 25 schoolgirls in Maga, attacks and security operations across Kebbi point to overlapping threats involving different armed actors and vulnerable corridors.

Ten police officers and two civilians were killed on Monday, 10 August, in a battle with a large armed group around Makuku in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The police headquarters later said a vigilante was also killed.

The police in the state told PREMIUM TIMES that officers intercepted a heavily armed group along the Rafin Makuku axis at about 9:25 a.m. as the group moved between Zamfara and Kebbi states.

Police spokesperson Bashir Usman said at least 17 suspected bandits were killed and four motorcycles belonging to the attackers were destroyed. Two police officers were injured. He cautioned that the casualty assessment was continuing as security personnel pursued members of the group who fled.

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A subsequent police account said more than 200 armed men on motorcycles attacked a security camp at Makuku at about 6 a.m., prompting reinforcements supported by the army and air force. It said the gun battle lasted more than two hours.

The police headquarters' account also listed one vigilante among those killed, in addition to the 10 police officers and two civilians, and said at least 17 suspected attackers were believed to have been killed.

Mr Usman later told PREMIUM TIMES that the two accounts referred to the same attack.

He said the attackers in three groups approached Makuku from different directions in an apparent attempt to surround the community, including the security camp located at its entrance.

He said an attack on the camp formed part of the wider assault on Makuku because "the camp is located just as you enter the village."

His explanation helps reconcile the broader descriptions of an attack on the security camp and engagements around Rafin Makuku. However, Mr Usman did not clarify precisely what stages of the operation corresponded to the 6 a.m. and 9:25 a.m. timestamps contained in the two official accounts.

A separate question is how the reported air force operation fitted into the sequence.

But Makuku was not an isolated eruption.

Nearly nine months earlier, elsewhere in Kebbi South, another attack had forced the state into national headlines.

On 17 November 2025, armed men invaded Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko/Wasagu LGA. They abducted 25 schoolgirls, killed the school's vice-principal, Hassan Makuku, and injured another employee.

The girls were eventually freed, but the attack exposed weaknesses in school protection and triggered wider closures. Kebbi subsequently ordered secondary and tertiary institutions to close temporarily due to insecurity, while the federal government temporarily closed 47 Federal Unity Colleges following the school attacks in Kebbi and Niger.

The controversy deepened when Governor Nasir Idris said soldiers deployed around the Maga school withdrew shortly before the attack despite prior intelligence about a possible raid. The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, later said the army was investigating the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal.

What has happened since then raises a different question.

Rather than one vulnerable school or one insecure forest corridor, attacks and security operations over the following months have touched communities across several parts of Kebbi, including Danko/Wasagu, Sakaba, Shanga, Bagudo, Dandi and Bunza.

The incidents have involved different actors. Authorities have described some as bandit groups or Lakurawa terrorists, while the affiliations of some kidnappers remain unestablished. Security forces have also responded to armed movements across state and international boundaries.

The evidence does not show one organisation advancing uniformly across Kebbi. Instead, it points to overlapping security pressures involving different actors, targets and geographic corridors.

A security map under pressure

The geographical spread of insecurity predates the latest attacks.

A November 2025 report by the European Union Agency for Asylum, drawing on ACLED data, recorded 70 security incidents and 156 fatalities in Kebbi between 1 January 2024 and 31 August 2025.

Forty of the incidents were classified as violence against civilians and 28 as battles.

The incidents were recorded in 18 of Kebbi's 21 LGAs. Danko/Wasagu recorded the highest number of incidents (19), followed by Arewa with 12 and Shanga with nine. Suru and Augie recorded five each.

The data do not establish that the same armed actors were responsible across those areas. But they provide a broader baseline showing that insecurity was already geographically dispersed before the recent incidents examined by PREMIUM TIMES.

A recurring pressure point has been Kebbi South.

Danko/Wasagu, Sakaba, and the surrounding areas lie close to states that have faced entrenched banditry. Local officials have described some of the insecurity there as a cross-border problem rather than violence generated entirely within Kebbi.

That argument resurfaced at the end of July after armed men attacked Tudun Bicci in Danko/Wasagu.

Four people, two local forest guards and two civilians, were killed, while a soldier was declared missing. The council chairperson, Hussaini Bena, said the attackers struck people on farmland before security personnel and local guards intervened.

Mr Bena attributed recurring violence in the LGA partly to armed-group camps in neighbouring Zamfara and Niger states, from where he said attackers crossed into Kebbi communities.

The Makuku incident occurred less than two weeks later.

Initial reports on 10 August said security forces detected a large armed formation moving from Zamfara towards the Makuku area and that the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA conducted strikes against the advancing group.

Estimates of the formation's size and casualties from the aerial operation have varied and have not been independently established.

Mr Usman's subsequent account indicates that security personnel were confronting a coordinated assault involving armed men approaching Makuku from three directions. The precise sequence of the ground engagements and reported air operation, including what occurred at the 6 a.m. and 9:25 a.m. points cited in the official accounts, remains unclear.

Makuku had been attacked before

The August assault was not the first time a large armed group had reached Makuku.

In June 2025, the Kebbi State Government confirmed that a large armed group attacked a temporary Mobile Police post at Makuku.

Officials said visiting Mobile Police officers engaged the attackers but were overwhelmed and forced to withdraw. The attackers burnt a patrol vehicle and took an undisclosed number of rifles before the state government requested Nigerian Air Force support.

No deaths were reported in that incident.

Contemporary reports described Makuku as being in Zuru LGA. Mr Usman has now clarified to PREMIUM TIMES that Makuku is administratively under Sakaba LGA, although Sakaba is also a chiefdom under the Zuru Emirate Council.

He said that the relationship may explain the earlier description of the location as Zuru.

More importantly, the police spokesperson confirmed that the June 2025 and August 2026 incidents involved the same Makuku community.

He said the security base was fortified after the 2025 attack with additional operational structures and manpower, including the deployment of the police's Special Intervention Squad.

According to him, however, this month's attack was not simply a repeat assault on the fortified base. The attackers approached the community from three directions, while security personnel engaged them at different points in an attempt to prevent them from infiltrating Makuku.

That clarification changes the accountability question.

The issue is no longer whether a fortified police base was simply overrun for a second time. The harder question is whether the additional structures, manpower and specialist deployment introduced after the 2025 attack were sufficient to detect and contain another large, coordinated threat while limiting losses.

It also raises questions about what intelligence preceded the August attack, how early the approaching groups were detected and how quickly reinforcements and air support became available.

But Kebbi South is only one part of the state's security challenge.

In March 2026, suspected Lakurawa terrorists ambushed security personnel in Shanga LGA after they mobilised in response to intelligence about a threatened attack on a community.

Nine soldiers, one police officer and a civilian were killed.

Governor Idris later visited injured personnel, while the Emir of Yauri, Muhammad Abdullahi, called for stronger intelligence gathering, reconnaissance and surveillance.

Five months later, the government was again reinforcing the wider Yauri axis.

On 7 August, three days before the Makuku attack, Mr Idris visited newly deployed army personnel in Yauri and thanked the Chief of Army Staff for sending additional troops.

He said the Yauri, Shanga and Ngaski axes were facing incursions from armed groups and linked improved security to the ability of farmers to return safely to their fields.

Further west, Bagudo has faced a different pattern.

In November 2025, three immigration officers were killed when suspected Lakurawa terrorists attacked their camp in the Bakin Ruwa area near the Benin Republic border. Another officer was injured.

That followed an attack on a Customs outpost in the same LGA earlier that month in which an officer was killed.

In June 2026, attackers struck Tsamiya in Bagudo, burnt an NSCDC outpost and other property, and abducted a resident. Police subsequently announced additional deployments.

Pressure along the international-border axis was visible again immediately after Makuku.

On 11 August, troops of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, reportedly foiled an attempted attack by suspected Lakurawa fighters on Ungwan Hassan in Dandi LGA.

TVC News, citing a military source, said troops acted on intelligence about the group's movement, laid an ambush and forced the fighters to retreat. Motorcycles, mobile phones, communication radios and a Nigerien identity card were reportedly recovered.

The incident adds to the geographic picture: within roughly a day, security forces were confronting suspected bandits around the Zamfara-facing Sakaba axis and suspected Lakurawa fighters in Dandi, closer to the international border zone.

Officials have attributed some incidents in Shanga, Bagudo and Dandi to Lakurawa or suspected terrorist actors, while other attacks in Danko/Wasagu and Sakaba have been described as banditry.

Those labels should not be treated as interchangeable.

In June, the police also said they had arrested 11 people suspected of links to Lakurawa, bandit groups and alleged Boko Haram-affiliated elements during operations across the state.

Different Victims

The targets have varied widely: schoolchildren at Maga; farmers, civilians and local guards around Tudun Bicci; border-security installations in Bagudo; and, in July, gunmen abducted Kebbi State High Court judge Faruku Bunza from his residence in Bunza LGA.

Police confirmed that the kidnappers of the judge demanded ransom, although the circumstances of his eventual release remain unclear.

Security agencies have also suffered significant losses.

The March Shanga ambush killed nine soldiers and one police officer. At Makuku, another 10 police personnel were killed.

Those incidents raise a narrower question than whether armed groups have adopted a new battlefield strategy: are they increasingly able to attack security personnel in Kebbi, whether through ambushes or direct encounters?

The available incidents demonstrate serious operational risks for security personnel. But they are not, on their own, sufficient to establish a trend in tactics.

Doing so would require an incident-level comparison over several years showing attacks on security formations and personnel, their locations, the actors involved, casualty levels and whether the frequency or severity of such encounters has changed.

What can be established is that security authorities have repeatedly reviewed or altered their response.

Strategy reviews, reinforcements and a changing security footprint

In early June, Governor Idris convened an emergency security meeting following renewed attacks and ordered a review of the state's security strategy.

The meeting involved senior officials from the military, police, intelligence, civil defence, immigration, customs, and vigilantes. The governor specifically expressed concern about renewed violence in Wasagu Chiefdom and parts of Argungu Emirate.

He said the government was prepared to introduce further measures to address the problem.

Less than two months later, another emergency security meeting was convened.

On 5 August, the government said security chiefs met again to review "emerging security challenges" and strengthen coordination among agencies. Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security Haliru Wasagu said discussions focused on fine-tuning the security architecture and improving collaboration.

Two days later, Mr Idris visited additional army personnel deployed in Yauri.

Three days after that visit, the police suffered the deadly losses at Makuku.

In the aftermath of the Makuku attack, Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu ordered intensified security operations in Kebbi and dispatched a delegation led by a deputy inspector-general of police to engage state authorities and reinforce efforts to prevent further attacks. The police said the response would include intensified intelligence-led and coordinated operations.

That sequence does not, by itself, prove that the government's interventions failed.

Security deployments can disrupt armed groups or prevent attacks that never become public, while their effects may be difficult to measure solely from media reports.

Makuku itself shows that authorities made changes after an earlier attack. According to the police, the base was fortified, personnel were increased, and a Special Intervention Squad was deployed after the June 2025 assault.

But repeated reviews, reinforcements and tactical changes create an accountability obligation. Authorities should be able to show whether those measures improved early warning, response times, community protection and the ability to prevent armed groups from penetrating vulnerable areas.

There is evidence that the security footprint itself is changing in another part of the state.

Daily Trust reported that nine checkpoints previously manned by police, military and Customs personnel between Unguwar Jeji and Bunza had been deserted, along a wider route leading towards Kalgo and Kamba in the international border. However, the police disputed the suggestion that this worsened the security situation.

Mr Usman said some static checkpoints had been "collapsed" while others were fortified as part of a tactical shift towards mobile and intelligence-led patrols because bandits and suspected Lakurawa fighters increasingly targeted fixed positions.

That competing interpretation provides one of the clearest tests of the security redesign officials say is underway.

Where some static checkpoints have been consolidated in favour of mobile patrols, the relevant measure is not simply whether roadside posts remain visible. It is about whether the new approach reduces attacks, improves response times, and maintains or improves protection for residents, motorists, and border communities.

Public statements after the June and August meetings contained broad commitments to stronger coordination, intelligence sharing and support for security agencies. They provided far less information about whether those interventions are producing measurable improvements.

The statements reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES do not provide a consolidated set of figures showing how attack frequency or fatalities have changed since the June security review, average response times to distress calls, the number of communities covered by new deployments, the number of people still held by kidnappers or how many security-related arrests have resulted in prosecutions. Nor do they provide comparable civilian-impact indicators covering farming access, schooling or displacement.

Those figures would provide a stronger measure of progress than the number of security meetings held.

The civilian cost beyond casualty figures

Deaths and abductions provide the most visible measure of insecurity. They do not capture its full cost.

The Maga attack disrupted education far beyond the 25 girls who were abducted. In its aftermath, Kebbi temporarily shut secondary and tertiary institutions, reflecting official concern about whether schools could safely remain open.

Agriculture is another pressure point.

The Tudun Bicci attack occurred around farmland. In Yauri, Governor Idris linked security operations to making affected areas safe enough for farmers to return to cultivation.

What remains unclear is the scale of the disruption.

The absence of consolidated displacement data is not new.

In its November 2025 review, the EU Agency for Asylum said it could find no figure for conflict-related internally displaced people in Kebbi as of August that year.

Yet, the report documented residents displaced to camps in Kangiwa after attacks in Arewa Dandi and said attacks in Zuru and Danko/Wasagu in June 2025 reportedly displaced hundreds of people.

It also found no information on conflict-induced returns in Kebbi during the period reviewed.

That creates a continuing accountability question: whether Kebbi's emergency-management authorities now maintain a consolidated register showing how many residents have been displaced by armed violence, where they came from and how many have safely returned.

The same problem applies to agriculture and education.

Recent government statements and publicly available security briefings do not provide a current figure for the number of farming households unable to reach their land or the amount of farmland affected.

Government announcements can establish whether a school has formally closed or reopened. They cannot show whether parents quietly withdraw their children, teachers seek transfers, or students relocate to schools farther from exposed communities.

Understanding Kebbi's security situation beyond casualty figures, therefore, requires tracking not only deaths, arrests and military operations, but also displacement, access to farmland, school attendance and disruptions to markets and public services.

Following the money

The response also carries a public-finance dimension.

Kebbi's 2026 approved budget totals about ₦642.93 billion. The official Citizens' Budget allocates ₦20.56 billion to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, providing one identifiable budget line through which part of the government's security response can be scrutinised.

That figure is not Kebbi's total security expenditure. Security-related spending may also pass through the Governor's Office, local governments, emergency interventions and other ministries and agencies, while part of the ministry's allocation may cover administration rather than operations.

The accountability question is therefore not simply how much was budgeted, but how much has been released and spent, what interventions the money funded and what measurable outcomes followed.

Insecurity may also be affecting public revenue and the capacity of enforcement agencies to operate. Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs and Zone B Coordinator Nsikak Umoh said insecurity affecting Customs formations in Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara had forced some commands to scale down operations or adopt more cautious approaches, contributing to reduced revenue collection.

She said the constraints had contributed to reduced revenue collection and that Customs was encouraging greater use of intelligence-led operations to reduce personnel exposure. The service did not provide a Kebbi-specific figure, however, so the statement does not establish how much revenue collection or operational activity has declined in the state.

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The government has repeatedly announced support for security agencies, including vehicles, logistics and other assistance. A fuller assessment would need to match those expenditures with identifiable interventions and results.

Not one front, not one enemy

One danger in analysing Kebbi's insecurity is flattening different incidents into one narrative.

The available evidence does not establish that the armed men who abducted the Maga schoolgirls, those blamed for the Shanga ambush, the attackers in Bagudo, the kidnappers of Justice Bunza and the armed group involved at Makuku belonged to the same organisation.

Officials themselves have used different descriptions, including bandits, Lakurawa terrorists and unidentified kidnappers.

Their apparent objectives also differ.

Some incidents centre on kidnapping and ransom. Others have targeted security formations or border installations. Still others involve attacks on farming communities.

The wider regional environment, however, is becoming more complicated.

An Africa Centre for Strategic Studies analysis published on 12 August said fatalities linked to Sahelian militant Islamist groups operating in north-western Nigeria increased from zero in 2024 to 136 in 2025 and 504 in 2026.

The centre also reported indications of collaboration between Sahelian militant networks and Nigerian armed actors, including Lakurawa and criminal gangs.

Those figures are not a Kebbi casualty count and do not establish that the bandit groups and suspected militant actors involved in the incidents reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES operate under a common command.

They nevertheless provide regional context for why authorities must distinguish between actors while also investigating whether weapons, fighters, intelligence or logistical networks increasingly overlap.

Several of the Kebbi incidents also share an important geographical feature: exposure to movement across state or international boundaries.

That makes cross-boundary intelligence and operational coordination central to any effective response.

Armed groups do not cease operating when they cross an administrative boundary. State governments, police commands, local governments and many civilian institutions, however, remain organised around those boundaries.

The effectiveness of Kebbi's response may therefore depend not only on how many personnel are stationed within the state, but on how effectively intelligence and operations are coordinated across adjoining commands and affected corridors.

From Maga to Makuku

Maga exposed the vulnerability of schools and children.

Shanga demonstrated the risks faced by soldiers and police responding to threatened communities. Bagudo exposed the vulnerability of border-security infrastructure, while Tudun Bicci brought violence to farmland and to local protection personnel. Dandi provided another example of pressure along the international-border axis.

Makuku adds a different dimension.

The same community experienced a major armed assault on a temporary police post in June 2025. Police say the base was subsequently fortified, additional manpower deployed, and a Special Intervention Squad introduced.

About 14 months later, the police headquarters said more than 200 armed men were involved in another assault on Makuku. The ensuing confrontation killed 10 police officers, one vigilante and two civilians.

The recurrence does not establish that the post-2025 security measures achieved nothing. Police say the attackers were engaged before they could infiltrate the community and that the fortified base was not simply overrun again.

But it raises a harder question about effectiveness: whether the additional manpower, specialist deployment, intelligence and reinforcement capacity introduced after the first attack were sufficient to contain a threat of that scale without such heavy losses.

Elsewhere, authorities say static security positions are also being reorganised in favour of mobile, intelligence-led patrols.

Taken together, the evidence does not show one organisation expanding uniformly across Kebbi or every part of the state facing the same threat.

It shows something more complicated: insecurity documented across most of the state's LGAs, recurring pressure on known vulnerable areas, different armed actors exploiting different corridors, and security agencies changing how and where they deploy.

For Governor Idris's administration and federal security agencies, progress therefore cannot be measured simply by deployments announced or emergency meetings convened.

The more meaningful tests are whether attacks become less frequent and less deadly, known vulnerabilities become harder to exploit, abductions decline, schools remain safely open, farmers can reach their fields and security personnel can operate without recurring heavy losses.

The state's next challenge is not merely to respond to the latest attack. It is to demonstrate that its security architecture is adapting as quickly as armed threats are shifting across its borders and vulnerable corridors.