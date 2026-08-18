South Africa: Cat Matlala Claims Brown Mogotsi 'Not His Friend'

Vusimuzi Matlala told the Madlanga Commission that Brown Mogotsi presented himself as linked to the police minister's office and sought financial help.

Matlala denied having a relationship with Senzo Mchunu and refused to fully discuss former Medicare chief executive Mike van Wyk, citing his criminal case.

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has started drawing a line between himself and some of the powerful people whose names have been linked to him.

And when it came to former Medicare chief executive Mike van Wyk, Matlala would not even call him a friend.

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Giving evidence before the Madlanga Commission on Monday, Matlala repeatedly denied relationships with several people and refused to answer some questions because of his pending criminal case.

"My relationship with Mike van Wyk is a subject of a matter pending before the court," Matlala said.

He said van Wyk had been chief executive of Medicare, the company involved in the South African Police Service healthcare contract that is now part of criminal proceedings.

"I do not wish to incriminate myself, as Mike was a CEO of my company, Medicare, the very same company that had a contract with SAPS. I therefore claim my right not to incriminate myself."

Matlala also denied having relationships with Andrew Boy Mthethwa and Katiso Molefe.

But some of his strongest claims came when he was questioned about businessman Brown Mogotsi.

Matlala said he first came to know Mogotsi when Mogotsi phoned him while his home was being raided.

"Prior to this incident, I had no dealings with Brown Mogotsi," Matlala said.

He claimed Mogotsi presented himself as being connected to the office of the Minister of Police.

According to Matlala, it appeared Mogotsi was using the claimed connection to encourage him to provide financial assistance.

The claim puts fresh attention on Mogotsi and his claimed links to people in powerful positions.

Matlala's testimony also turned to several senior police figures whose names have surfaced in evidence before the commission.

Evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello questioned him about his claimed relationships with Senzo Mchunu, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and crime intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan.

Sello also raised suspended KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Lesetja Senona and senior organised crime officer Robert Shibiri.

Matlala did not give detailed answers about every official.

But on Mchunu, his denial was clear.

"I do not have any relationship with Minister Senzo Mchunu. I have never met Mchunu and have had no interactions with him, nor have I been at any gatherings where he was present," Matlala said.

Sello pushed further.

She asked whether Matlala had ever tried to offer Mchunu a gift, benefit or inducement.

Matlala denied doing so.

He also rejected claims that he had asked the minister for favours or tried to communicate with him through other people.

His denial distances him from claims involving Mogotsi, who has been accused of trying to help establish contact with Mchunu on Matlala's behalf.

Matlala was also questioned about his alleged links to suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi and other police officials.

The growing list of senior names has become a key part of questions about Matlala's claimed access to law enforcement officials.

But Matlala made it clear that some answers would not come easily.

He admitted that he deliberately left certain names out of his supplementary statement to the commission.

"There are some reasons I did that deliberately, because I have reasons why I did not include them," Matlala said.

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Those omissions became more important when the commission turned to recordings in which Matlala is said to have spoken about corrupt relationships with senior police officials.

Matlala disputed parts of those recordings.

But he did not fully explain his reasons for leaving some people out of his statement.

His evidence therefore delivered strong denials but also left major questions hanging over the relationships the commission is trying to uncover.

On some names, Matlala said there was no relationship.

On others, he invoked his right against self-incrimination or declined to give the commission the full story.

And on Mogotsi, he turned the tables with his own claim: that the businessman presented himself as someone connected to the police minister's office while seeking financial assistance.

The commission continues.