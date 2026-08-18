Nigeria: Lagos Govt Impounds 175 Vehicles Over Illegal Dealer Number Plates

The Lagos State Government explained that the dealer number plates recovered from the vehicles would be confiscated, while the impounded vehicles would be subjected to further investigation.

The Lagos State Government has impounded 175 vehicles for allegedly violating regulations on the use of dealer number plates.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this on Monday, saying the vehicles were seized by the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) during ongoing enforcement operations.

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Mr Osiyemi stated that the enforcement was targeted at motorists and vehicle dealers who use dealer number plates for purposes outside those allowed by law.

"As part of ongoing enforcement efforts, the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) has apprehended 175 vehicles found in violation of these regulations," he said.

He explained that the dealer plates recovered from the vehicles would be confiscated, while the impounded vehicles would be subjected to further investigation.

The commissioner also warned motorists against using fake, obscured or otherwise unauthorised registration numbers, saying vehicles found with such plates would face enforcement action, including impoundment and prosecution under relevant traffic laws.

The Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, provides the legal framework for regulating vehicle registration and number plates in the state.

It makes the use of fake, unauthorised or defective number plates an offence and prescribes penalties for such violations.

Mr Osiyemi said the latest enforcement was part of efforts to ensure that vehicles operating on Lagos roads are properly registered and can be readily identified.

He explained that dealer number plates are issued for specific purposes and are not intended to serve as permanent registration for vehicles.

According to the commissioner, the plates may be used for authorised test drives, vehicle inspections, delivery or collection of vehicles, and the movement of unregistered vehicles from ports or authorised dealer premises to designated locations.

They are not meant for private daily commuting or the continued use of vehicles on public roads after the purpose for which the dealer plate was issued has been fulfilled.

The commissioner also warned against using dealer plates on vehicles that have already been sold but are awaiting permanent registration.

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The government's position is that a dealer number plate is therefore not a substitute for registering a vehicle.

Mr Osiyemi urged vehicle dealers and motorists to comply with the regulations and obtain the appropriate registration numbers for their vehicles.

He said the enforcement was aimed at improving accountability, ensuring accurate vehicle identification and enhancing safety on Lagos roads.

The commissioner warned that the government would continue to impound vehicles found operating with improperly used dealer plates or other unauthorised registration numbers.