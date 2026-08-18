Southern Africa: Zimbabwe President Hails Mutharika's 'Dedication' to Regional Peace As SADC Chairmanship Changes Hands

Praise heaped on Malawi leader in Durban handover speech -- as Second VP Chihana stands in for Mutharika at high-stakes summit

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has showered praise on Malawi's President Arthur Peter Mutharika, hailing his unwavering dedication to promoting peace and security across the region during his tenure at the helm of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

In a glowing handover speech, Mnangagwa singled out Mutharika's leadership and commitment to maintaining peace and stability within the Southern African Development Community, marking a significant moment of regional recognition for the Malawian leader.

The tribute came as Mnangagwa formally handed over the prestigious SADC Organ chairmanship to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government currently underway in Durban.

Mutharika himself was not present to receive the praise in person, with Second Vice President Enock Chihana stepping in to represent Malawi at the high-powered summit.

The glowing endorsement from a fellow regional head of state will be seen as a significant diplomatic boost for Mutharika, whose leadership on matters of peace and security has now been publicly recognised on one of Southern Africa's biggest political stages.