Nigeria: BBNaija Organisers Reveal Why Neche Opted Out

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the 25-year-old, who served as the Head of House for the week, voluntarily withdrew from the show shortly after Sunday's live eviction show.

MultiChoice Nigeria on Monday revealed the reasons behind Chinaecherem "Neche" Maduagwu's exit from the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the 25-year-old, who served as the Head of House for the week, voluntarily withdrew from the show shortly after Sunday's live eviction show.

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The lawyer and entrepreneur did not disclose the reason for her decision, leaving her fellow housemates emotional and her fans surprised.

However, in a statement posted on the show's Instagram page, the organisers said Neche left the reality show due to pressing personal matters.

The statement read in part: "MultiChoice Nigeria and the Big Brother Naija production team confirm that housemate Neche exited the BBNaija Season 11 House voluntarily, on Sunday, 16 August 2026.

"Neche took this decision as a result of pressing personal matters, which she said required immediate attention."

Appreciation

Furthermore, the organisers commended Neche for her energy and dedication throughout the show, noting that her notable wins and achievements reflected her commitment.

They said they were saddened to see her leave the house but respected her decision.

"We applaud Neche's energy and commitment to the show, which was evident from her notable wins and achievements in the house.

"While we are sad to see her leave the house, we respect her decision and wish her continued success in her endeavours. She remains part of the BBNaija family, and we look forward to seeing all that she will achieve beyond the show", said the organisers.

The newspaper earlier reported that Neche described herself as an overthinker who sometimes needs to recharge, a trait she said people could easily misunderstand.

The 2026 edition of BBNaija, themed "Show Ya Sef", premiered on 26 July, with 24 housemates competing for a record ₦160 million grand prize.

Martins and Mercedes were the first housemates to be evicted. Kamsy became the third contestant to exit the show on Sunday.