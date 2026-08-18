Sudan, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreement to Establish Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation

17 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

RIYADH, August 17, 2026 (SUNA) -- Sudan and Saudi Arabia on Monday signed an agreement establishing the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation and Coordination between the two countries, providing a broader institutional framework for managing and developing bilateral relations.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Sudan by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem, and on behalf of Saudi Arabia by Foreign Minister Dr. Faisal bin Farhan.

The signing was attended by Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dafallah Al-Haj Ali and Director of the Arab Affairs Directorate at Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdel-Azim Al-Karouri.

The council aims to establish a higher-level and more comprehensive institutional framework for managing and advancing bilateral relations between the two countries. It will cover 10 key areas, including the economic, investment, trade and political sectors. The council also seeks to harmonize the two countries' visions, strengthen official partnership, and facilitate the implementation of joint projects in support of development and economic stability.

The new framework is also expected to contribute to supporting development and economic stability and to provide a more structured mechanism for expanding cooperation between Sudan and Saudi Arabia across multiple sectors.

Read the original article on SNA.

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