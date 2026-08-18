Malawi: Breaking Point - Bwaila Maternity Ward Delivering Up to 120 Babies a Day

One of Malawi's busiest maternity wards is buckling under a staggering surge in demand, with staff at Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe now delivering as many as 115 to 120 babies every single day -- a workload health chiefs warn is stretching beds, staff and space to breaking point.

Health Area Matron Rejoice Mwale revealed the hospital is conducting at least 90 normal deliveries daily, alongside a further 25 to 30 Caesarean sections -- meaning Bwaila is now delivering an astonishing 3,450 to 3,600 babies every single month.

The numbers represent a dramatic escalation in demand.

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As recently as October last year, Bwaila was handling between 68 and 75 deliveries a day -- meaning the hospital is now grappling with between 40 and 70 percent MORE births daily than it was just months ago.

According to Mwale, the surge is being driven by soaring maternity fees at private hospitals across the city, forcing increasing numbers of desperate mothers to turn to Bwaila's free services -- leaving the facility to absorb a relentless wave of patients without any corresponding boost in resources.

President of the Medical Doctors Society of Malawi, Dr Victor Mithi, said the crisis reflected both Lilongwe's booming population and Bwaila's critical role as a major referral maternity hospital -- but warned the combination of stretched staffing, limited beds and cramped space could ultimately put the quality of care at risk.

He is now calling for health centres across the city to be urgently upgraded into community hospitals, capable of handling uncomplicated deliveries and some Caesarean sections, to help ease the crushing burden on Bwaila.

The scale of the crisis becomes even clearer when broken down: at a minimum of 115 deliveries a day, Bwaila is handling roughly 805 births every single week, and up to 900 Caesarean sections a month at the upper end of current estimates -- a staggering workload for any single facility.

And the pressure doesn't stop at deliveries. Hospital authorities revealed Bwaila is now conducting a jaw-dropping 168 emergency obstetric operations every week -- equivalent to 24 emergency surgeries every single day -- for mothers and babies facing life-threatening complications.

Speaking while receiving food and essential supplies from Taleem Muslim Sisters (TMS) over the weekend, Bwaila Senior Nursing Officer Rejoice Kadammanja laid bare the scale of the strain, squarely blaming the crisis on rising fees at nearby private hospitals.

"Most Malawians cannot afford the usual delivery fees in private hospitals. Since they cannot afford the fees, they flock here for free services," Kadammanja said.

She admitted the hospital is struggling to keep pace with demand, lacking even basic essentials for mothers on the wards.

"I'm very glad, on behalf of management, to receive these timely donations that will assist our women in the antenatal ward. They lack things like soap and food supplements such as soya pieces. Your donation has come at the right time. Currently, we have a lot of pressure," she said.

TMS Treasurer General Shakira Bilari explained the organisation had deliberately targeted Bwaila due to its central location, allowing the donation to reach as many mothers as possible in one go.

But campaigners warn sticking plaster solutions won't be enough.

The Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) sounded the alarm over the sheer scale of the workload, warning it raises serious concerns over staffing levels, medicine and blood supplies, bed capacity, and the overall safety of care being delivered.

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The organisation, working alongside the Universal Health Coverage Coalition in Malawi, has renewed urgent calls for the construction of proper district hospitals across city districts including Lilongwe, alongside stronger maternity services in surrounding townships to relieve the crushing overcrowding at facilities like Bwaila.

MHEN also demanded urgent investment in sexual and reproductive health services for young people, warning that without swift action, the crisis at Bwaila could deepen further.

"We call on government to urgently strengthen the capacity of Bwaila and other high-volume facilities while investing in long-term health infrastructure, human resources and SRHR services," the organisation said.

"Every woman deserves access to safe, quality and dignified maternity care, regardless of where she lives or her ability to pay."