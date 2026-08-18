Malawi: Chihana Pushes Malawi's Economic Ambitions in High-Level Mnangagwa Talks

17 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi and Zimbabwe have taken fresh steps to deepen their economic and security ties, after Second Vice President Enock Kamzingeni Chihana held high-level talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the sidelines of the 46th Extraordinary SADC Heads of State and Government Summit in Durban.

The crunch meeting focused squarely on expanding bilateral relations between the two nations, with trade, investment, development cooperation and regional security all firmly on the agenda, as both countries look to forge deeper economic partnerships within the Southern African Development Community.

Chihana revealed the discussions went further still, exploring how Malawi and Zimbabwe could join forces to confront the mounting economic challenges facing SADC member states more broadly.

According to the Second Vice President, trade facilitation, security collaboration and fresh investment opportunities dominated the conversation, underlining the growing appetite from both governments to widen their areas of mutual cooperation.

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Chihana also used the meeting to relay President Arthur Peter Mutharika's personal appreciation for Zimbabwe's ongoing partnership with Malawi, hailing Harare as a "strategic partner" in Malawi's broader pursuit of economic development.

The high-powered talks come at a critical moment for the region, with SADC nations facing mounting pressure to strengthen intra-regional trade, attract fresh investment and mount a coordinated response to shared economic and security challenges.

For Malawi, closer cooperation with Zimbabwe could unlock valuable new trade and investment opportunities, while bolstering coordination on cross-border issues affecting both neighbouring nations.

The meeting marks the latest chapter in Chihana's packed Durban diplomatic tour -- signalling Malawi's determination to use regional summitry not just to strengthen political friendships, but to secure real, tangible economic wins for the country.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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