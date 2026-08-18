Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Calls for Unity As He Visits Galkayo City

Galkayo, Somalia, Aug 17 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called on residents of the divided city of Galkayo to strengthen peace and reconciliation on Monday, during a visit that comes amid heightened political tensions between the federal government and Puntland.

Mohamud was welcomed by a large crowd at the Abdullahi Issa football stadium, where he praised residents for maintaining what he described as unity and social cohesion.

He urged the people of Galkayo to focus on strengthening peace, reconciliation and support for Somalia's state-building efforts, according to a statement from the presidency.

Mohamud also thanked residents for the reception and described Galkayo as a city that brings Somalis together, calling on communities to overcome divisions.

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The visit is part of a wider tour of Galmudug aimed at promoting peace and engaging with local communities, the presidency said.

Galkayo, a strategically important city in central Somalia, is divided between areas administered by Galmudug and Puntland. The city has long been a focal point for political and security tensions between the two administrations.

The president's visit comes amid renewed tensions between Mogadishu and Puntland over the federal government's political and security role in the region. Puntland officials had warned against the visit, raising concerns over its potential impact on security in the city.

Puntland and the federal government have been at odds over issues including constitutional changes, elections and the balance of authority between Mogadishu and Somalia's federal member states.

The tensions have added significance to Mohamud's presence in Galkayo, where political disputes have previously contributed to armed confrontations.

Despite the warnings, thousands of people gathered at the football stadium to welcome the president.

Mohamud has sought during his Galmudug tour to promote reconciliation and strengthen ties between the federal government and communities in central Somalia.

The visit also comes as Somalia faces broader political and security challenges, including disputes between the federal government and regional administrations over the country's political future.

The federal government says greater engagement with local communities is essential to strengthening national unity and state institutions, while its regional critics accuse Mogadishu of seeking to expand its influence at the expense of federal member states.

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Mohamud is expected to continue his engagements in Galmudug as part of the tour, with his administration seeking to promote dialogue and reconciliation in the region.