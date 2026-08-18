South Africa: NCOP Gauteng Delegation to Conduct Follow-Up Oversight Visits in Gauteng

press release

Gauteng's permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will from tomorrow, Tuesday 18 August, undertake a follow-up oversight programme in the province as part of the NCOP's annual Provincial Week Programme, to assess progress in addressing service delivery challenges and implementation of recommendations arising from previous NCOP oversight visits.

This year's Provincial Week programme is held under the theme: "Building Viable Municipalities for Enhanced Delivery of Basic Services to Communities."

The programme will focus on service delivery and infrastructure projects visited by the delegation in 2024 and 2025, with particular attention to incomplete, delayed and abandoned projects. The delegation will be accompanied by its provincial counterparts from the Provincial Legislature.

The follow-up visits reaffirm the NCOP's commitment to strengthening oversight, promoting accountability and ensuring that government interventions translate into improved service delivery and a better quality of life for communities.

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The programme will officially commence with a provincial briefing by Gauteng Premier Mr Panyaza Lesufi, who will provide the NCOP delegation with updates on the status of service delivery projects and sites visited during the 2024 and 2025 Provincial Week programmes.

The briefing will also provide an opportunity for the provincial leadership to report on progress made in implementing the NCOP's recommendations and fulfilling commitments made following the previous oversight visits.

The briefing which will take place at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature will be attended by the MECs responsible for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Health, Social Development, Roads and Transport, Education, Sport, and Human Settlements, the Speaker and Members of the Provincial Legislature, Executive Mayors and representatives of other key stakeholders.

Details of the provincial briefing:

Date: Tuesday, 18 August 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Room C

Following the provincial briefing, the NCOP delegation will conduct follow-up visits to selected service delivery and infrastructure projects.

PROGRAMME OF THE FOLLOW-UP OVERSIGHT VISITS IS AS FOLLOWS:

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Tuesday, 18 August 2026 - from 13:00

Health: Khutsong Clinic, Carletonville

Education: New Simunye High School, Westonaria

Roads: R82 Old Johannesburg Road

Education: Rustervaal Secondary School

Wednesday, 19 August 2026

Education: Barcelona Primary School, Daveyton

Education: Semphato Junior Secondary School

Sports: Women Living Monument, Pretoria

Provincial report-back session

The delegation will conclude the programme with a provincial report-back session on Friday, 21 August 2026, where it will consider the outcomes of the oversight visits and deliberate on the findings for inclusion in the final report.