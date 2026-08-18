South Africa: Mashaba Eyes Johannesburg Mayor's Seat - South African News Briefs - August 18, 2026

Mashaba Eyes Johannesburg Mayor's Seat

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has said that he is confident he will become Johannesburg’s mayor after the November local government elections, reports EWN. He said the party’s campaign focuses on work in communities rather than on propaganda. Mashaba says ActionSA is willing to form a coalition with any party if the numbers allow it, but only if potential partners commit to fighting corruption, providing public services to all communities and excluding undocumented foreign nationals from municipal services.

Second Suspect Arrested in Reiger Park Killings

A second suspect is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court over the Reiger Park killings, reports SABC News. The 24-year-old was arrested following community tip-offs and is accused of killing two Anti-Gang Unit officers and two women. The officers had been responding to a shooting incident in which Jaydin Margeman and Rolleen Lessing were killed.

SADC Pushes for Local Mineral Beneficiation

SADC leaders have renewed calls for countries in the region to process and add value to minerals locally instead of exporting raw materials, reports EWN. Speaking at the SADC Summit in Durban, outgoing chairperson and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said greater beneficiation, refining and manufacturing could help create jobs across Southern Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa backed the call, saying exporting raw materials means losing economic value and potential jobs that could be created locally.

More South African news