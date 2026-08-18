Uganda: Masaza Cup Quarterfinal Race Goes Down to the Wire

Kyaggwe became the first team to book their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Masaza Cup with their 19 points in the Masengere Group far from the reach of any prospective third-place teams.

Only two rounds remain in the 2026 Masaza Cup group stage, with the quarter-final race finely poised as teams battle for the remaining seven spots.

All 18 teams have completed eight matches in their respective groups, leaving every point crucial as the competition enters its decisive stage.

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Nine matches were played over the weekend, producing results that have tightened the standings and reshaped the qualification picture.

In the Masengere Group, Gomba strengthened their hold on second place with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ssese at Lutoboka Grounds. The result took Gomba to 15 points, four behind leaders Kyaggwe.

Mawokota boosted their qualification hopes with one of the weekend's biggest wins, thrashing Bulemeezi 4-0 to move to 10 points and fourth place.

Busujju edged Bululi 1-0, defending champions Buweekula defeated Buvuma 2-1, Kyaggwe beat Busiro 1-0, Kooki overcame Mawogola 2-1, Bugerere defeated Kabula 1-0, while Singo and Butambala drew 1-1.

In the Bulange Group, Kyadondo secured a crucial 1-0 victory over leaders Buddu, handing the group leaders their first defeat of the tournament.

The results left Buddu on 17 points, with Busujju second on 14 and Kyadondo third on 13. Buweekula are fourth on 11 points, while Buvuma have nine and Bululi one.

Mawokota supporters remain optimistic about their team's chances of reaching the quarterfinals.

"Our target is to qualify from the group. The players have shown they are capable, and if the management addresses the remaining challenges, we believe we can get the results we need. Scoring four goals against Bulemeezi shows our potential. With two matches remaining, one win and a draw could keep our hopes alive," a supporter said.

Current standings

Masengere Group

Kyaggwe - 19 points Gomba - 15 points Ssese - 11 points Mawokota - 10 points Busiro - 8 points Bulemeezi - 4 points

Bulange Group

Buddu - 17 points Busujju - 14 points Kyadondo - 13 points Buweekula - 11 points Buvuma - 9 points Bululi - 1 point

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Muganzirwaza Group

Butambala - 15 points Bugerere - 14 points Mawogola - 12 points Kooki - 12 points Singo - 9 points Kabula - 2 points

Based on the current standings, the projected quarterfinalists are Kyaggwe, Buddu, Butambala, Gomba, Bugerere, Busujju, Kyadondo and Mawogola, with Kyadondo and Mawogola advancing as the best third-placed teams.

However, the final two rounds could significantly change the picture, with several teams still capable of moving into qualification positions.

Gomba have been one of the tournament's standout stories. The team is the first in Masaza Cup history to be led by women, with Jane Namatovu serving as chairperson of the management committee and Resty Mbatidde Namugema as team manager.

Their leadership, alongside motivational campaigns including "Mission Sixth Trophy" and "We Either Win or They Lose," has helped inspire Gomba's campaign as they pursue a record sixth Masaza Cup title.

Gomba face a crucial encounter against group leaders Kyaggwe next weekend before completing their group campaign against Mawokota at Kabulasoke.

With only two rounds remaining, the quarterfinal race is set for a tense finish across the three groups.