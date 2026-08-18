Uganda: Buganda Kingdom Assesses Health, Agriculture and Governance in Ssingo

The Buganda Kingdom has launched a performance review in Ssingo County to assess service delivery, governance and the implementation of development programmes at the grassroots.

The assessment, led by Local Government Council Chairperson Robert Ssenabulya, began at the Ssingo County headquarters in Matutuma, where officials are reviewing the performance of various institutions and sectors.

Health, agriculture, local council operations and other programmes aimed at improving community welfare are among the areas being assessed.

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The exercise is part of a wider initiative by the Buganda Kingdom Government to monitor the performance of its institutions and programmes across the kingdom's counties and identify areas requiring improvement.

Ssingo County Chief Deo Kagimu, who represents the Kabaka in the county, commended Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II for introducing initiatives aimed at strengthening accountability and service delivery.

"We appreciate the Kabaka for this initiative because it gives us an opportunity to reflect on our work, identify challenges and improve the way we serve our people," Kagimu said.

Some heads of Buganda Kingdom institutions in Ssingo said their performance had generally been satisfactory but welcomed the review as an opportunity to identify gaps and strengthen their operations.

They also commended the Kabaka for establishing a system through which leaders and institutions can regularly evaluate their performance and improve service delivery.

Ssenabulya urged officials not to view the exercise as a threat, saying it was intended to identify achievements, challenges and areas requiring improvement.

"There should be no fear among leaders during this exercise. We are here to assess the way work is being done, identify challenges and find ways of improving service delivery to our people," Ssenabulya said.

The assessment is expected to provide the Buganda Kingdom leadership with information on the performance of different sectors in Ssingo and guide future interventions to improve services and strengthen governance.

The exercise will also give officials an opportunity to share experiences and identify practical solutions to challenges affecting communities in Ssingo and other counties across Buganda.