South Africa: Visits to Alleged Big Five Cartel Boss Cemented Carrim, Matlala Business Ties

While organised crime-accused Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry some details about his dealings with various police officers and controversial people, he has also held back, saying he does not want to incriminate himself.

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Monday, 17 August 2026, that he became close to controversial ANC-linked North West businessman Suliman Carrim because they both visited the late taxi boss Jothan Msibi.

Some police officers have alleged that ahead of his death in 2024, Msibi was the head of a cartel known as the Big Five, which they have said is involved in criminality ranging from illicit drugs to cash-in-transit heists and which has infiltrated the state, politics and private sector.

Matlala's testimony on Monday on Carrim, from whom he also said he secured a R15-million loan, now indirectly links the North West businessman to those gritty allegations.

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MADLANGA COMMISSION | Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala confirms he knows Suliman Carrim and says he approached him to request funding for his company, Medicare 24 Tshwane. pic.twitter.com/zTVyKsuFIG-- SABC News (@SABCNews) August 17, 2026

It was Matlala's first testimony in the witness seat at the Madlanga Commission, and the proceedings focused on his connections to, and interactions with, various police officers and controversial people.

Matlala is set to be called back to the commission again next week.

While he provided several responses to questions during Monday's proceedings, he...