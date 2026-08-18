South Africa: Voters' Impossible Question - How to Factor in Parties' Coalition Choices?

With more municipal coalitions expected in 2026, voters must take into account that parties' post-election partner choices -- not just manifestos -- will shape local governance and service delivery.

This is the third instalment of a series on coalitions and 2026 local government elections. Read Part 1 and Part 2.

The meaning of the vote in South Africa in 2026 includes the acceptance that the winning party or parties will have to form coalition agreements with other parties to secure a majority in order to govern. Voting for a party also means voting for that party's coalition-partner choices.

This is the reality South Africans face in the local government elections of November 2026. A significant increase in the number of coalition governments is the most likely outcome, whichever party gets the largest share of the vote in any particular municipality. Few will gain enough votes to govern on their own.

Deals, compromises and consensus-seeking are the rules of the coalition game. One can't be sure which party will link up with whom, or whether post-election coalition arrangements will align with parties' election promises.

COOPERATIVE CULTURES More coalitions are coming, with power and kingmaking the name of the game August 5, 2026 Coalition politics in South Africa are immature. There is little culture of policy-based, programmatic cooperation based on systematic negotiation and compromise between parties....