South Africa: Officers Charged in R228m Matlala Fraud Case Back On the Beat

Seven SAPS officers accused of helping Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's company secure a R228m tender are back at work, but their criminal and disciplinary cases are far from over.

Seven of the 12 senior SAPS officers accused of helping Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala secure a R228-million police tender are back at work, but they are still facing criminal charges and disciplinary proceedings.

The officers have not been cleared of any wrongdoing and continue to face disciplinary proceedings, while the criminal case against them and Matlala is ongoing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the officers had resumed their duties on Monday, 17 August, but cautioned against interpreting their return as an indication that the allegations against them had been dismissed.

"Indeed, the members have returned to work. However, this should not be interpreted as them having been cleared, as disciplinary proceedings against them are still ongoing," said Mathe.

She clarified that after an officer is suspended, SAPS regulations require disciplinary hearings to be finalised within 60 days or the officer can return to work while the hearings continue.

Mathe said the investigation was also continuing, with its complexity making it premature to comment on its eventual outcome. She would not name the seven officers.

"The investigation remains ongoing due to the complexity of the matter, and it would therefore be premature to comment on its outcome at this stage," she...