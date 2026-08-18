Rwanda: Getting Ready for School When Everything Costs More

As the new academic year approaches, one simple question came to mind: what is that one thing we planned to do for ourselves, our families, or our children that still has not been done?

That thought also reminded me of something small but important: I do not really write things down. Plans, dates and reminders usually stay in my head, with the assumption that I will remember them. Sometimes I do. Sometimes I do not.

With another school year about to start, that habit feels worth reconsidering. But getting ready for school is much bigger than remembering dates and buying supplies. What does it really mean for a family to be ready for another academic year, financially, practically and emotionally?

The children were the first part of that reflection.

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During the holidays, my children asked me more than once why they could not see me as often during the week as they do on weekends. I tried to explain work and responsibilities. Their questions reminded me of my own childhood, when some explanations only made sense much later.

It also raised another thought: having everything ready for school does not always mean everyone is ready. A child may have uniforms, books and school fees covered and still need more rest, attention or time with a parent.

Then there is the financial side.

This year, that part feels heavier for many households. Some schools have increased fees, school materials cost more, and families are also dealing with higher costs for food, transport and other daily needs.

According to Rwanda's July 2026 Consumer Price Index figures, headline inflation reached 14.5%, compared with 13.6% the previous month. Fresh food prices increased by 16%, while transport and energy costs also rose significantly.

These figures do not stay in reports. They are felt when buying food, paying for transport or purchasing school supplies.

For many families, that means recalculating expenses, postponing some plans and deciding what needs attention first. Every household, of course, is dealing with a different reality.

But readiness is not only about children and finances. Parents also enter a new school term with their own level of energy.

That is when I realised that I had not really rested during the holidays either. Between work, family responsibilities and preparing for the new term, the break was still busy.

I once heard a parent say that when school holidays end, she becomes less available for social gatherings with friends. For her, the school term changes how she uses her time. She focuses more on her children, family and herself, then reconnects socially when things settle.

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That stayed with me, not because every parent needs to do the same, but because different periods may require different priorities.

Sometimes the adjustment is financial. Sometimes it is about time. Sometimes it is simply accepting that everything cannot receive the same level of attention at once.

For me, one small change this year is starting a notebook. Fees, payment dates, school requirements and other reminders will finally have somewhere to go.

I also want to make some intentional time for the children before school starts. There is probably no single definition of being ready for a new academic year. Each family will approach it differently.

For us, it is still a work in progress.

As the new academic year approaches, what does being ready look like in your home?

The writer is an International Coaching Federation (ICF) certified coach and banking professional at Bank of Kigali.