Rwanda: Certification Costs Threaten Organic Fertiliser Ambitions

As Rwanda targets annual organic fertiliser production of 15.2 million tonnes by 2029, producers are calling for support to reduce the cost of obtaining the Standardisation Mark (S-Mark), which demonstrates that products meet applicable standards.

Dominique Xavio Imbabazi, founder of Golden Insect Ltd, which produces earthworm-based organic fertiliser, said the certification process remains costly for small businesses.

When Imbabazi started producing organic fertiliser, there were no established standards for his products. He began the S-Mark certification process in 2022.

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"Most of us, when we hear about standards, think about the Rwanda Standards Board. But other institutions, such as RICA and RAB, are also involved. There is a need for a one-stop centre to help producers comply with all the requirements," he said.

Imbabazi said field trials required for his products cost him $10,000, while the entire S-Mark certification process cost about Rwf20 million.

"Field trials cost me $10,000, which was charged by RAB. After the trials, you have to go back to RSB for testing. The entire S-Mark certification process cost me about Rwf20 million," he said.

He said grants had helped him meet the costs, including $100,000 from an initiative funded by the Rwanda Green Fund.

"Without such a grant, I could not have afforded the S-Mark cost. This is too much money for small entrepreneurs. The cost of conducting field trials is equivalent to the entrepreneur's capital itself," he said.

The Zamukana Ubuziranenge (ZU) Programme, established under RSB, provides technical assistance to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to help them comply with applicable standards. However, Imbabazi said the programme does not cover all the costs involved.

He called for a one-stop centre bringing together institutions involved in certification, including RICA, RSB and other agencies, as well as services such as intellectual property registration.

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He also raised concerns about access to testing laboratories.

"There are testing laboratories at NIRDA, RAB and universities, but RICA does not recognise them all. They recognise only laboratories accredited by RSB. Using the RSB laboratory takes a long time. I submitted samples in April, but they have not been tested yet," he said.

Imbabazi recently obtained his S-Mark, allowing him to market his products more widely.

"Obtaining the S-Mark will enable us to advertise our organic fertiliser products. We were not allowed to market the products without the S-Mark," he said.

Why certification matters

Joseline Mujawimana, a market inspector at the Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (RICA), said certification was important for ensuring the safety and quality of organic fertilisers.

"It is about public safety. We have regulations to follow. Products intended for public use must meet standards and quality requirements. Fertilisers should be safe for farmers to use in their fields," she said.

She said there was a need to support SMEs through the certification process, noting that the S-Mark can help businesses access markets.

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She also said products should be tested by accredited laboratories.

"A product tested by an accredited laboratory is better positioned to perform well in international markets," she said.

Patrick Karangwa, Director-General of Agriculture Modernisation at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), said organic fertiliser producers must comply with quality requirements.

"For food systems, it is very important that, whatever we do, we work with recognised quality assurance systems. Producers of organic fertilisers need to meet quality requirements. Sometimes, people think that because they produce organic fertilisers, they do not need to meet quality requirements. That is a big mistake," he said.

Karangwa said poor-quality or improperly processed organic fertiliser could contribute to pest problems.

"If you take planting material from a field that has been infested with pests and it is not properly processed into compost, you may simply carry the pest population into another field," he said.

He added that quality assurance could improve access to finance by giving banks and investors greater confidence in businesses.

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"Banks will be more willing to provide loans if they know that businesses are producing quality products and complying with standards. Otherwise, they will be reluctant to provide loans," he said.

15.2m-tonne target

Under the Fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 5), covering 2024-2029, Rwanda projects organic fertiliser production to rise from 8.5 million tonnes in 2024/25 to 9.8 million tonnes in 2025/26, 10.3 million tonnes in 2026/27 and 11.4 million tonnes in 2027/28, before reaching 15.2 million tonnes by 2029.

PSTA 5 also targets biofertiliser production of 2,000 tonnes in 2024/25, rising to 4,500 tonnes by 2029.

Karangwa said farmers should combine organic and chemical fertilisers rather than rely exclusively on one type.

"We do not recommend using one and completely abandoning the other. Organic fertilisers, particularly compost, are slow to release nutrients. It takes time for the nutrients to become available to plants and reach their roots. Chemical fertilisers must also be used," he said.

The share of farmers using organic fertilisers increased from 48.2 per cent in 2017 to 89.1 per cent in Season 2025A, according to figures cited by stakeholders.

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Support for circular food systems

The Circular Food Systems for Rwanda (CIRF) project, a five-year initiative promoting a more circular and sustainable food system, has also supported organic fertiliser producers.

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Gloria Kantengwa, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Specialist for the project at the World Resources Institute (WRI), said the project worked with the national quality standards body to review standards and develop a policy framework on circularity and conformity assessment for circular businesses in the agri-food sector.

She said Rwanda subsequently adopted and gazetted international standards on circularity.

The project is now expanding its support from 20 companies to 50 companies under a new funding phase.

The National Circular Economy Forum is also being operationalised, with its secretariat hosted by the National Industrial Research and Development Agency (NIRDA) through the Cleaner Production and Climate Innovation Centre (CPCIC).

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Daniel Nkubito Ugirashebuja, CPCIC coordinator, said the centre supports SMEs with technical advice, technology, finance, certification and market access.

"We guide them on the technical aspects and processes involved in producing organic fertiliser," he said.

The centre also connects SMEs with bankers and helps them access green and climate-related financing, including through the Rwanda Green Fund's Ireme Invest window.

Once products are processed, the centre works with RSB to support certification and later links certified businesses with potential buyers and markets.