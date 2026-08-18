Rwanda: APR, Police Lead Transfer Market As New Season Nears

The Rwanda handball transfer window is beginning to heat up, with reigning champions APR HC and Police HC at the centre of several moves as clubs prepare for the new season.

APR are close to completing the signing of Police HC duo Emmanuel Kubwimana and Yves Kayijamahe, with the deals understood to be about 99 per cent complete.

Sources familiar with the negotiations said Police have agreed to the transfers, with the two players now awaiting final payments and official confirmation before the moves are completed.

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ALSO READ: Handball: APR close in on Police duo Kayijamahe, Kubwimana

The expected arrivals would further strengthen an APR side that dramatically reclaimed the national championship last season after recovering from a 2-0 deficit to beat Police 3-2 in the finals.

Police look to rebuild

Police, meanwhile, are already exploring options to reinforce their squad following the expected departures.

The club is reportedly in talks with several APR players, including Lam Anthony, Elysee Muhumure, Jean Paul Muhawenayo and Arsene Uwayezu.

Sources indicate that negotiations are at different stages, with Police reportedly offering contracts worth around Rwf2 million per month to each of the targeted players. However, none of the deals has been officially confirmed.

Police are also understood to be considering two foreign recruits, one from Cameroon and another from Zambia, although their identities remain undisclosed.

If the club succeeds in signing some of its targets, it would mark a significant overhaul as Police seek to reclaim the national title.

New clubs join the race

The transfer activity has also coincided with the arrival of new teams on the national handball scene.

UTAB, representing a university based in Gicumbi District, is among the new clubs expected to compete in the upcoming season.

Another newcomer is PEVIC, a private club assembling a squad ahead of its debut.

PEVIC are understood to have attracted several players from Gicumbi HC and Musanze HC whose contracts have expired and who are now free agents. The club has yet to officially announce the signings.

The movement of players, combined with the arrival of new clubs, could make the upcoming season one of the most competitive in recent years.

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For now, APR's pursuit of Kubwimana and Kayijamahe remains the most advanced transfer, while Police continue to search for reinforcements and negotiate with potential targets.