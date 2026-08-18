Uganda: Nzeyi Refuses to Cede Temangalo Land, Offers Refund

Businessman Amos Nzeyi has refused to hand over the contested Temangalo land to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), instead offering to refund the money paid for the disputed 55 acres.

Nzeyi appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) on Monday through his lawyer, Peter Kabatsi, as MPs investigated the Temangalo land transaction and the stalled housing project.

The committee, chaired by Muwada Nkunyingi (Kyaddongo East, NUP), was probing queries raised in the Auditor General's report for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Kabatsi told the committee that the land being claimed by NSSF differs from the acreage his client understands to have been part of the transaction.

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"The 55 acres NSSF is demanding is not known to my client. The actual piece of land under contention is 45 acres," Kabatsi said.

He said Plot 12, which NSSF claims as part of the land, contains Nzeyi's home and farm, making it difficult for his client to surrender it.

Kabatsi said Nzeyi was willing to refund the money paid for the disputed land but would not vacate his property.

"If NSSF insists on taking Plot 12, then the Fund should buy my client's entire remaining 110 acres in the area at current market value," Kabatsi said.

The dispute took a new turn when MPs established that the access road to the NSSF Temangalo housing project passes through land owned by Nzeyi.

The revelation raised concerns about how the housing project was planned and approved without first resolving access to the site.

"This impasse now threatens the entire project. How do you build houses when you don't even have access to the site?" one legislator asked.

The committee subsequently pressed NSSF officials to explain how the transaction was concluded despite the unresolved access issue.

COSASE also questioned contractors over the design and size of houses being constructed under the Temangalo project.

MPs raised concerns that some of the rooms were too small to comfortably accommodate standard furniture and demanded to know who approved the designs.

"Some of these rooms are so small that even beds cannot fit. Who approved these plans?" a committee member asked.

The contractors were directed to provide the committee with copies of the approved architectural designs and Bills of Quantities for scrutiny.

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MPs question Uganda Clays loan security

In a separate matter, COSASE also questioned officials from Uganda Clays Limited over a Shs20 billion loan extended to the company by NSSF.

MPs were concerned after learning that part of the security Uganda Clays was expected to provide to NSSF was still being used as collateral for another loan obtained from Housing Finance Bank.

"How can the same asset secure two different loans? This is a serious risk to NSSF members' money," the committee chairperson said.

NSSF and Uganda Clays officials were directed to submit all loan documentation and security registers to the committee within seven days.

NSSF, Uganda Clays and contractors working on the Temangalo housing project appeared before COSASE to respond to queries arising from the Auditor General's report for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The committee said it will compile its findings and recommendations for Parliament after completing its interactions with all parties involved in the Temangalo land transaction and Uganda Clays loan.