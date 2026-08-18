Uganda: Namagunga Dismisses Anti-Government Allegations As 800 Girls Complete Patriotism Course

Eight hundred students of Mt St Mary's College Namagunga in Mukono District have completed the National Patriotism Course, with school leaders dismissing allegations that the institution is opposed to government education policies.

The students graduated after completing training that included patriotism, military drills, self-defence and techniques for responding to attacks.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Hellen Seku, a Commissioner at the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps, told the students that patriotism goes beyond physically defending the country.

She urged the graduates to use social media to promote Uganda, learn about issues that unite citizens and contribute positively to their communities.

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Seku said patriotism is important in protecting the country from people seeking to undermine its peace and stability, which she said is one of the reasons government introduced patriotism programmes in schools.

She also encouraged the girls to play an active role in fighting corruption, upholding strong moral values and protecting their communities and cultural heritage.

Seku urged the students to prioritise their education and develop the confidence and skills necessary to protect themselves from adults who may attempt to exploit them or lure them into inappropriate relationships at a young age.

The students demonstrated some of the skills acquired during the course, including military drills, self-defence and techniques for responding to attacks.

Mary Kyomuhairwe, president of the Patriotism Club at Namagunga, said the programme changed her understanding of what it means to be patriotic.

"I always thought that being a patriot meant becoming a soldier and fighting on the frontline. The course has opened my eyes to other ways of loving and serving my country," she said.

Another trainee, Jovia Tumuhirwe, said patriotism involves more than loving Uganda, arguing that young people should also serve their country and support locally made products, music and drama.

She encouraged young people to use social media to promote Ugandan products and culture.

The graduates pledged to spread the message of patriotism in their communities and encourage fellow young people to love and serve the country.

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The Head Teacher of Mt St Mary's College Namagunga, Sister Regina Nabawanuka, said the programme had inspired students to develop a stronger sense of responsibility towards their country.

She urged the graduates to carry the spirit of patriotism into their future workplaces by working responsibly, managing their time effectively and protecting the environment.

Nabawanuka also urged them to avoid disruptive activities and instead contribute to peace and national development.

She dismissed allegations by some government officials that Namagunga was opposed to government education policies, saying the claims stemmed from disagreements over attempts by some officials to influence the admission of their children through bribery.

"Some people, especially government officials, make these allegations because they attempt to bribe us so that we admit their children. Namagunga is a government school, and we teach children from across the country. We cannot fight the government," Nabawanuka said.

She urged the graduates to use the values acquired during the course to contribute to national development while maintaining discipline and responsible conduct.