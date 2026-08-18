Uganda: Chaos Erupts At Kabale Council Over Mining Company Allowances

An extraordinary Kabale District Council meeting descended into chaos on Monday after councillors demanded explanations over allowances allegedly contributed by mining companies whose Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were being considered.

The meeting, held at the Kabale District Rukiiko Hall, was convened to scrutinise proposed MOUs between Kabale District Local Government and three mining companies--Peat Energy Solutions Company, Yogi Steels Company Limited and Shivaji Limited/Magasan Industries Uganda Limited.

Proceedings were briefly disrupted when councillors questioned how much each company had contributed towards allowances for the extraordinary sitting.

Led by Kyanamira Sub-county councillor Joshua Musinguzi and Kahungye councillor Baker Champion, the councillors demanded that District Speaker Flavia Nyinakinza Kanagizi disclose the contributions from each company.

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They argued that it would be unfair if the three companies were expected to facilitate a single council sitting, recalling that in previous councils, one company had sometimes covered allowances for councillors.

Butanda Sub-county LC5 Councillor Gilbert Niwanganyira and Kamuganguzi Sub-county LC5 Councillor Nicholas Mucunguzi also demanded clarification on how much each councillor would receive.

The councillors proposed increasing the allowance for the extraordinary sitting from the usual Shs300,000 to Shs600,000.

Speaker Kanagizi rejected the demands and urged councillors to focus on matters affecting the wider community rather than turning the council into a platform for negotiating personal allowances.

"Wait for the official payments. Let us not make allowances the focus of this meeting," Kanagizi said.

Kabale Chief Administrative Officer Robert Mugabe later confirmed that the mining companies had contributed towards allowances for the extraordinary session.

Kabale District Chairperson Denis Nzeirwe also criticised the focus on personal payments, urging councillors to concentrate on how the district and its residents would benefit from mining activities and revenues.

The meeting was further disrupted by a dispute over councillors' dress code.

Kanagizi ordered male councillors who were improperly dressed to comply with council standards or leave the sitting. Some councillors subsequently sought clarification on requirements concerning neckties and Kaunda suits.

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Despite the disagreements, councillors proceeded to scrutinise the proposed mining agreements.

The council approved the MOU with Peat Energy Solutions Company, allowing it to commence operations in Katuna, Kitumba, Buhara and Kamuganguzi under the agreed terms.

However, the council rejected the proposed MOUs with Yogi Steels Company Limited and Shivaji Minerals Limited after the companies submitted documents that did not meet district requirements.

The two companies were directed to revise their submissions and return them to the district for consideration.

District officials warned that Yogi Steels and Shivaji Minerals could have their operations halted if they failed to submit the required documentation, noting that the companies were operating without proper approvals.