South Africa: Ramaphosa Tells Regional Bloc He's 'Ashamed' As Anti-Migrant Group Protests Outside Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa told regional leaders South Africa regrets "what has befallen us as a country" over the treatment of foreign nationals.

The anti-immigration group March and March protested outside the summit, demanding another mass deportation of undocumented migrants by 30 September.

President Cyril Ramaphosa closed the 46th Southern African Development Community Summit in Durban on Monday by telling regional leaders South Africa regrets the mass departure of African migrants that followed months of anti-immigrant pressure, while an anti-immigration group demanding a further deportation deadline protested just outside the venue.

More than 176,000 African migrants left South Africa, either fleeing or being deported, following weeks of protests and workplace raids that intensified around a deadline set by activist groups, according to an AFP tally based on figures from affected African governments.

"We also express regret at what has befallen us as a country. We express the wish that we should all work together to address the challenge of migration," Ramaphosa told delegates. "At this summit, South Africa took the opportunity to brief fellow member states honestly and openly on the complex challenge of migration. We expressed our gratitude for the solidarity and understanding shown by countries in the region, even as we acknowledged the difficulties our nation has faced and continues to face."

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Ahead of the summit, Ramaphosa had used stronger language, saying South Africans should feel "deeply concerned and ashamed that nationals from other countries have in recent months been subjected to discrimination and ill-treatment." South African police say at least four migrants were killed during the unrest, though some foreign governments say the true toll is higher.

Outside the summit venue, members of the South African movement March and March protested under the banner "it's time to fetch your people," demanding that regional governments repatriate their own undocumented citizens and calling for another mass deportation deadline of 30 September.

Ramaphosa formally took over the rotating chairship of the 16-member bloc from Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and will lead it for the next year. Beyond migration, the summit focused on industrialisation, infrastructure and energy access, with Ramaphosa committing to work toward 85% regional electricity coverage by 2030 and the operationalisation of a new regional development fund.