Somalia: Pirates Seize Commercial Cargo Ship

Monitors say eight armed men have taken control of a cargo ship off the coast of Somalia. Renewed pirate activity adds to the problems facing shippers in the Middle East.

An unnamed cargo ship has been seized by armed pirates off the coast of Somalia, international monitors said on Monday.

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and EU Maritime Security Center Indian Ocean (MSCIO) both issued alerts that the vessel had been boarded by eight armed individuals near the Horn of Africa.

What else do we know about the apparent piracy incident off the Horn of Africa?

The UKMTO post advised vessels to "transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

MSCIO said, "The crew is reported safe at this time."

Piracy on the Horn had fallen after raging through the 2000s and peaking around 2011; but 2026 has seen an uptick in activity, with several ships seized by pirates.

Three tankers carrying fertilizer and oil were taken in April and May, and a chemical tanker was commandeered off the coast of Yemen in July. All four are being held off the Somali coast.

The return of pirates to the Horn of Africa adds to the grief that international shippers face in the Middle East these days as they seek to avoid the contested Strait of Hormuz and as well as Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Edited by: Rana Taha