Ghana: Robbery Suspect Jailed 15 Years in Ashanti Region

A 19-year-old robbery suspect, Ahmed Mustapha, has been convicted and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment with hard labour for robbery and causing harm at Asabi, near Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

Mustapha was arrested by the Asokore Mampong Night Patrol Team after allegedly attacking and robbing a 25-year-old man of his mobile phone near the Presbyterian Church at Asabi.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command in a statement revealed that the incident occurred on July 21, 2026, following information received by the patrol team about the attack. The suspect reportedly attempted to escape and hide in an uncompleted building but was pursued and arrested.

A mobile phone belonging to the victim and a cutlass suspected to have been used in the attack were retrieved from Mustapha.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The victim sustained cutlass wounds to his forehead, neck and left hand and was conveyed to the KNUST Hospital for medical treatment. He later regained consciousness and was reported to be in stable condition.

On July 27, 2026, Mustapha was arraigned before the Asokwa Circuit Court Two, presided over by Her Honour Vida Achiaa Yeboah, on charges of robbery and causing harm.

He pleaded guilty simpliciter to both charges and was remanded in police custody to reappear for sentencing.

On August 10, 2026, he was brought before the same court, where he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment with hard labour.

The convict has since been conveyed to the Kumasi Central Prisons to begin his sentence.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command urged the public to continue providing timely information to the police to help prevent and combat crime in the region.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q