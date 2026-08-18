Nigeria: IGP Disu Talks Tough, Declares Jungle Justice As Homicide

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Tunde Disu, has issued a stern public warning against "jungle justice" and mob action, declaring that anyone who assaults or kills a suspect outside the law will be prosecuted for murder.

Disu stressed that the measures have become necessary to checkmate the rising cases of extrajudicial killings across the country.

The IGP In a viral video on social media, and monitored by Vanguard, delivered a direct message to the public, citing specific sections of Nigerian law and issuing new operational directives to police commands nationwide.

Disu particularly made the public address to Nigerians amid growing online footage of mob attacks across the country.

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A particular case was the killing of 25-year-old University of Jos graduate Ibrahim Mbaya, popularly known as Ibee, who was assaulted in Jos on July 26 after being accused of stealing an iPhone 12. Police have since made arrests in connection with the killing.

Murder charge

The police chief said mob action can no longer be excused as community justice.

He noted that Sections 319 and 221 deal with murder, while Section 516 criminalizes conspiracy, giving police a broad basis to prosecute participants and enablers alike.

According to Disu, "Anybody who assaults or summarily executes a suspected criminal in the name of mob action is guilty of murder. And the punishment for murder is death.

"Section 319 of the Criminal Code and *Section 221 of the Penal Code, both prescribe the death penalty for murder in Nigeria."

The IGP extended liability beyond those who carry out the act. Under "Section 516" of the Criminal Code, saying anyone who plans, incites, or encourages a mob is also criminally liable.

Disu specifically warned those who film, circulate videos, mobilize crowds, or obstruct police intervention.

"Those who video the event and circulate them, those who take pictures and circulate them, and those who mobilize the crowd, or those who block the police from intervening, all of them are liable.

"They are guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. And the punishment for that is 14 years imprisonment."

Nationwide clampdown

Disu continued, "I have directed all the Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the federation including the FCT to treat every case of mob action as homicide.

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"And to carry out full scale investigations using all the forensic tools and intelligence tools available to the police.

"We are not going to spare anybody who is involved in mob action. We will do a thorough investigation and we will charge them to court.

"We will prosecute them and we will make sure that justice is done. There's no exception to this."

The IGP therefore, urged the public to allow law enforcement to handle suspects and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Alleged mob attacks

The IGP's address came following distressing video footage of alleged mob attacks incidents shared online.

The footage included: groups beating individuals in residential areas, a clip labeled "Live in Ekosodin Uniben" with the word "Thief," scenes near a riverbank with crowds gathered around a boat, shaky, distressing clips, often accompanied by crying emojis, reflect how such videos circulate rapidly on social media and fuel further outrage.

Background

Jungle justice remains a recurring problem in Nigeria, often driven by distrust in the justice system and delayed prosecution.

Human rights groups have repeatedly called for swift legal action against both perpetrators and those who incite such violence.

With this directive, the Nigeria Police is signaling a shift to treat mob killings with the same investigative weight as premeditated homicide cases.

The Nigeria Police therefore, urged citizens to report suspects to the relevant authorities for appropriate actions instead of resorting to mob violence.