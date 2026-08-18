Namibia: Pohamba Celebrates 91st Birthday, Praised for Leadership and Sacrifice

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in her birthday message on Tuesday said former president Hifikepunye Pohamba's life was closely linked to some of the most defining moments in the country's history, from colonial rule and the struggle for freedom to independence and the building of a democratic Namibia.

Pohamba, who turned 91, served as Namibia's second president. He was described as part of a generation that made sacrifices for the country's freedom and later took on the responsibility of building the new nation.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said his life represented "a lifetime of service, sacrifice, leadership and devotion to Namibia".

She said as a founding member of Swapo, Pohamba devoted decades to the liberation struggle, carrying important responsibilities within the movement and contributing to advancing Namibia's cause internationally.

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After independence in 1990, he continued serving the country in different capacities before becoming president.

His leadership was grounded in humility, reconciliation, national unity and respect for the rule of law, contributing to the consolidation of Namibia's democracy, she said.

His contribution was recognised internationally when he received the Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership in 2015.

"Pohamba's legacy reminds younger Namibians that peace and freedom were achieved through courage, sacrifice and perseverance," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She said the current generation must preserve that freedom while pursuing economic independence.

At 91, Pohamba remains a living witness to Namibia's national journey, she said, wishing him continued health, peace and happiness.

"Namibia celebrates you. Namibia honours your service," she said.