Namibia: Foreign Artists Need Permits Before Performing in Namibia

International musicians and performers must obtain the required employment authorisation before entering Namibia to work, even when their engagements are limited to a single event or a few days, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security says.

The clarification follows several cases involving foreign artists who have been unable to perform or have faced immigration enforcement action because of permit-related issues.

The ministry spokesperson Margaret Kalo said Section 27 of the Immigration Control Act of 1993 requires foreign nationals intending to work, conduct business or practice a profession in Namibia to obtain the appropriate visa authorisation.

"This requirement applies irrespective of the industry concerned or the duration of the engagement," Kalo says.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She says international musicians, dancers and other performing artists coming to Namibia for events therefore require the relevant employment authorisation before travelling here.

"Where the engagement is of a temporary nature, a short-term employment permit is required," Kalo says.

The ministry's position comes after The Namibian recently reported that South African amapiano artist Kamo Mphela could not perform at the MTC Kasi Vibe festival in Windhoek because of visa-related issues.

Mphela told the audience that she could not perform and risked being removed from the country. Sources familiar with the matter said she had not obtained a work permit and was only permitted to make an appearance.

Kalo confirmed at the time that foreign artists must comply with Namibia's immigration requirements before performing.

The incident followed the 2024 detention of Zambian musician Elton Mulenga, popularly known as Yo Maps, over an employment permit violation after performing at a Windhoek event.

Kalo says the ministry does not maintain separate statistics on performing artists who enter Namibia without the required employment permit.

"There have been instances over the years where immigration enforcement action involving international artists has been reported publicly," she says.

Such cases should not necessarily be taken as an indication of overall compliance within the entertainment industry.

According to Kalo, non-compliance generally results from either a lack of awareness of immigration requirements or failure by artists and organisers to secure the necessary permits before travel.

"It is therefore important for both artists and event organisers to familiarise themselves with the applicable legal requirements well in advance of any scheduled performance," she says.

The Ministry considers the application process straightforward and says artists are subject to the same procedures as other foreign nationals seeking temporary employment.

"There is no separate or more onerous process for the entertainment industry," Kalo says.

Application requirements, supporting documents and fees are available through the ministry's website and e-services portal.

Event organisers also have a responsibility to ensure artists and accompanying personnel, including dancers, musicians and technicians, understand the requirements and allow sufficient time for applications.

"At the same time, every foreign national bears personal responsibility for complying with the immigration laws of the country they intend to visit," Kalo says.

Where an artist declares at the point of entry that they intend to perform but does not have the required short-term employment permit, entry will be denied until the requirements are met, she says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If a person enters Namibia without disclosing the true purpose of the visit and is subsequently found to be undertaking employment or performances without the necessary permit, the law will take its course," says Kalo.

The ministry says it has not received formal representations from artists, promoters or industry bodies that the process is too costly, complicated or time-consuming.

Kalo says early applications and engagement with the ministry is the best way to prevent last-minute disruptions and delays.

"The most effective measure is for event organisers, promoters and artists to plan well in advance of scheduled performances and ensure that the appropriate immigration authorisations are obtained before travel," she says.