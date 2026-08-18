Nigeria: Osun Election 2026 - I Respect INEC's Position, Support APC Review of Outcome - Oyebamiji

18 August 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Joshua Dada

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded governorship election in Osun State, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), has declared his respect for the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the election while supporting the decision of the party to review the outcome.

Breaking his silence since the announcement of the election result earlier on Sunday morning, Oyebamiji, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Monday night, expressed gratitude to the people of Osun State and those who worked tirelessly for his success.

"I commend you all for your steadfastness, commitment, sacrifice and tireless efforts throughout the just-concluded governorship election. Your unwavering support for my candidacy and your belief in the prosperity agenda we presented to the people of Osun are experiences I will forever cherish.

"Although we had hoped for a different outcome in the election, in the meantime, we respect the position of the electoral umpire and I totally support the decision of our party in its ongoing review of the outcome of the election," he said.

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He, however, called the attention of the state government and security agencies to alleged hostility and violence against APC members and supporters, and charged the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to intervene and arrest the trend without delay.

"As events unfold, I urge all of you to remain calm and peaceful as you go about your daily activities in the post-election period.

"At the same time, I wish to alert the state government and security agents to the growing trend of hostility and violence against our members and supporters. The violent attacks on our members witnessed in the build-up to the election have taken another dimension in the last 24 hours.

"Consequently, I urge the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to intervene and arrest this ugly trend without delay," he added.

Oyebamiji reiterated his commitment to the values and causes he championed, adding that he would continue to work for the effective, inclusive and rapid development of Osun State.

"However, the campaign has come to an end and the election is over, but the values and causes we championed are alive. We would continue to work for effective, inclusive and rapid development of our dear Osun," Oyebamiji posited.

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