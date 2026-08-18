Zimbabwe: Husband Shoots Himself in the Head After Killing Police Sergeant

A POLICE officer was allegedly shot dead by her husband in Hopley, Harare, before he turned the gun on himself, police have confirmed.

Sergeant Dzanwa Portia, 36, was allegedly shot once in the head with a CZ pistol by her husband, Pharaoh Dombodzvuku, 52, on Sunday.

"The ZRP confirms the death of a police officer, Sergeant Dzanwa Portia (36), who was allegedly shot once on the head with a CZ pistol by her husband, Pharaoh Dombodzvuku (52) on 16/08/26 in Hopley, Harare," police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

Nyathi said Dombodzvuku allegedly shot himself in the head using the same pistol after shooting his wife.

He was rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, where he is receiving treatment under police guard and is reportedly in critical condition.

Police have since recovered the CZ pistol allegedly used in the shooting and launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.