Kenya: Kayole Starlets Youngster Inks Deal With Turkish Giants

NAIROBI — FKF Women's Premier League side Kayole Starlets have confirmed the sale of Lavyne Achola to Turkish giants Haymana Spor Kulübü on a permanent deal.

In a statement, the club revealed the young winger has signed a one-year deal, with an option to extend.

"Everyone at Kayole Starlets sincerely thanks Lavyne for her invaluable contributions to the club and wishes her the very best of luck in this next chapter of her career," the club added.

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Achola joined the Eastlands-based club from Acakoro Academy (now known as Gor Mahia Queens) in 2024/25, and went on to make 46 appearances for Mary Busu's side.

Having metamorphosed into a left-back, Achola went on to star for Kayole, playing a pivotal role in their promotion to the top tier in her first season with them.

In paying tribute to her, the club further described her as a dedicated and disciplined player.

"Beyond the numbers, Lavyne will be remembered for her commitment, discipline and professionalism throughout her time at Kayole Starlets. She was a favourite among both her teammates and supporters, with her technical ability, skill, deliveries and dangerous crosses making her a constant threat on the left flank," Kayole said.

She is the latest of Kenyan female footballers to find green pastures abroad, in what represents another big win for the game.

Haymana Spor Kulübü have enjoyed a meteoric rise in Turkish football in the past three years, climbing from the third division to the top tier, this year.

The Ankara-based outfit was majorly an amateur club before its growth into a professional side that is gradually challenging the top teams in the country.