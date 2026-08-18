Uganda: PFF Demands Medical Bail for Besigye

Kampala — Uncertainty surrounds Dr. Kizza Besigye's expected return to court as the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) demands his immediate release on medical bail, saying his reported health condition could affect his ability to participate in the proceedings. The PFF also wants Justice Emmanuel Baguma, who is presiding over the case against Besigye and his co-accused Obed Lutale, to recuse himself, citing what party leaders described as concerns over the conduct of the proceedings.

The demands were made on Monday during a press conference addressed by PFF leaders, including Central Region Vice Chairman Dr. Michael Lulume Bayigga, Western Region Vice Chairman Dr. Nicholas Kamara and activist Ingrid Turinawe. Dr. Kamara, who said he is a medical doctor, questioned whether Besigye is currently fit to stand trial following his reported collapse during court proceedings.

He said the circumstances surrounding Besigye's collapse and subsequent treatment require further medical explanation, particularly the reported period of prolonged unconsciousness. Kamara also questioned the decisions taken following Besigye's collapse, including his movements between the High Court, Mbuya, Luzira and Mulago National Referral Hospital.

He called for an explanation of who authorised the various medical decisions and what treatment Besigye received. The PFF says Besigye should instead be released so that his family can arrange further medical assessment and treatment. "Dr. Besigye must be granted bail on urgent medical grounds without any further delay," Kamara said.

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He added that Besigye should be allowed to receive treatment from doctors chosen by his family, including evaluation abroad if necessary. Bayigga also raised concerns about Besigye's reported cognitive condition, saying information available to the party indicated that he had not fully recovered.

"His cognitive functions are not back," Bayigga said, citing difficulties with thinking, memory and speech. "He's unable to speak," he added. "So can that one stand trial?" Bayigga said Besigye was also reportedly unable to perform some basic physical tasks independently, although he said his condition was slowly improving. The claims about Besigye's current medical condition were attributed by Bayigga to information from Besigye's wife and were not accompanied by an independent medical report during the press conference.

The PFF is also demanding that Justice Baguma recuse himself from the case involving Besigye and Lutale. Kamara said the party believes the judge's conduct has raised concerns about the impartiality of the proceedings, pointing to exchanges between the bench and defence lawyers and what the party described as the handling of Besigye's previous medical emergency.

"We are saying that Justice Baguma Emanuel, who is the presiding judge in the case of Dr. Kizza Besigye and Obed Lutale, ought to recuse himself," Kamara said. He also accused the judge of interfering with the accused persons' right to choose their lawyers, alleging that court-appointed lawyers were introduced without the accused first consenting to them. "A courtroom is not a parade ground and intimidation has no place on the bench," Kamara said.

The PFF also criticised previous decisions denying Besigye bail, with Kamara arguing that continued detention amounts to punishment before conviction. "Dr. Besigye has been denied bail four times," he said, adding that repeated denial of bail, in the party's view, "erodes the presumption of innocence and amounts to pretrial punishment."

The party wants the case reassigned to another judge and has called on the Judicial Service Commission to investigate the allegations against Justice Baguma. It has also appealed to Chief Justice Flavian Zeija to intervene. Bayigga said the party had collected thousands of signatures as part of an earlier petition and was waiting for an opportunity to present them to the Chief Justice.

Beyond the courtroom, the PFF announced a weekly campaign calling on Ugandans to wear the national colours of black, yellow and red every Wednesday in solidarity with Besigye and other political prisoners. Turinawe urged supporters to participate peacefully by wearing at least one of the national colours to their workplaces.

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She said supporters could also wear specially designed campaign T-shirts and deliver them to the PFF offices at Katonga. The party also announced a prayer campaign for Besigye and other political prisoners, calling on Ugandans from different faith communities to participate on different days.

Kamara said Muslims would be encouraged to pray on Fridays, Adventists on Saturdays and other Christian denominations on Sundays. The organisers proposed prayers seeking the protection and release of Besigye and other political prisoners. Bayigga said the campaign would continue until the party's demands are addressed.

"A campaign is a continuous undertaking," he said. "A campaign is like a prayer. We always pray to God until God answers our prayer." As Besigye's expected court appearance approaches, attention is likely to remain focused on his medical condition, his ability to participate in the proceedings and whether the court will consider the PFF's demand for medical bail.