Uganda: MTN Expands Maternal, Newborn Health Support in Luuka

Luuka — Kiyunga Health Centre IV in Luuka District is receiving infrastructure, digital and community health support as

MTN Uganda seeks to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare under its annual 21 Days of Y'ello Care campaign.

The intervention, implemented under this year's theme, "Expand Equitable Health for Every Community," comes as

Uganda continues to face a gap between improvements in maternal survival and the country's global health targets.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

MTN Uganda and its partners provided the facility with medical equipment and supplies, beds, smartphones, bicycles and ICT equipment. The support also included improvements to solar power and water infrastructure.

The health centre serves more than 42,000 people from Luuka and neighbouring districts of Iganga, Kaliro, Kamuli and Jinja, making it an important referral point for communities in the area.

The intervention goes beyond physical infrastructure. Medical records officers at Kiyunga were trained to use the Electronic Medical Records Information System (EMRIS), while Village Health Teams and Community Health Workers received digital literacy training through Maendeleo Foundation.

MTN also held a health camp at the facility, offering screening, patient registration and health education. Its Mobile Money teams engaged residents on financial services, including insurance products such as MoMo Cover.

MTN Uganda chief executive officer Sylvia Mulinge said the company's investment was intended to demonstrate how technology and connectivity can translate into practical improvements in healthcare.

"MTN Uganda believes that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected world," Mulinge said. "In healthcare, we believe connectivity must translate into something meaningful; helping a mother access information, enabling a healthcare worker to have the right tools and strengthening the facilities that communities rely on."

The intervention also included tree planting involving healthcare workers and community members, linking the health campaign to environmental sustainability.

R. Christopher Wandira, Luuka District Health Officer, said the support would strengthen the facility's ability to serve mothers and newborns.

"We appreciate MTN Uganda for supporting Kiyunga Health Centre IV," he said. "The improvements to solar power and water infrastructure will strengthen the facility's operations, while the electronic medical records system will improve patient information management. Together, these interventions will support our health workers and contribute to better maternal and newborn health services in Luuka."

Investment beyond a single facility

Kiyunga is one of four health facilities benefiting from MTN's 2026 Y'ello Care interventions, with the combined infrastructure and other support valued at about Shs600 million, according to MTN Uganda.

The other facilities are Kibiito Health Centre IV in Bunyangabu District, Maddu Health Centre IV in Gomba District and Karita Health Centre IV in Amudat District.

The latest intervention adds to more than a decade of MTN Uganda's involvement in maternal and newborn health programmes.

The company says it has invested more than Shs7.5 billion in programmes supporting 36 health facilities across 49 districts, reaching more than one million beneficiaries.

Uganda's maternal mortality ratio has declined to 189 deaths per 100,000 live births, from 336 about a decade ago, but remains considerably above the Sustainable Development Goal target of fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Neonatal mortality, meanwhile, stands at 22 deaths per 1,000 live births, compared with the SDG target of 12.

The figures underscore the challenge facing interventions aimed at improving maternal and newborn survival, particularly in communities where health facilities must serve large populations with limited resources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For MTN, the focus of this year's campaign is therefore not only on supplying equipment, but on strengthening systems that can continue supporting healthcare delivery after the campaign ends.

The 21 Days of Y'ello Care programme has run for more than 19 years, giving MTN employees an annual platform to volunteer their skills and resources to communities across the company's markets.

In Uganda, the programme forms part of MTN's broader Ambition 2030 strategy, supporting initiatives in healthcare, education, digital inclusion and community development.

The 2026 campaign, which runs from August 1 to 21, was postponed from June following an Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the wider region.

The Luuka intervention was supported by the Ministry of Health, UNFPA, ATC Uganda, Mengo Hospital, Zuri Health and Maendeleo Foundation, among others.