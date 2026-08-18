Tanzania: Efforts Heightened to Support Youths Turn Ideas Into Businesses, Innovations

Zanzibar — THE Union and Zanzibar governments are stepping up investment in education, skills development, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), entrepreneurship and other initiatives aimed at helping young people turn their ideas into businesses, innovations and employment opportunities.

Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla (pictured) made the remarks on behalf of Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, when he officially opened the 2026 East Africa Youth Conference at Dr Ali Mohammed Shein Hall of the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) in Tunguu, South Unguja.

Mr Abdulla said youth development was a strategic investment in the country's future, stressing that the government was committed to strengthening policies, programmes and systems that enable young people to participate fully in national development.

"Youth development is a strategic investment in the future of our nation," he said.

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He said the government, in collaboration with the African Development Bank, had implemented projects worth more than 54 million US dollars to support skills development and youth employment in the Blue Economy, with the initiatives expected to benefit more than 43,000 young people.

Mr Abdulla said the governments were preparing young people for the demands of the current and future economy by equipping them with skills needed to compete in regional and international markets.

He said significant investments under the Blue Economy agenda had promoted skills development, innovation and businesses based on marine resources, creating thousands of opportunities in employment, investment and entrepreneurship.

The Second Vice-President welcomed efforts by young people to develop the East Africa Youth Conference into a strong regional platform, assuring participants that Zanzibar would continue supporting initiatives that promote youth development, regional cooperation and the exchange of experiences.

He urged young people to use the conference to learn, build their capacity and invest in knowledge and technology.

"Young people should become part of the change by creating opportunities for themselves and employment opportunities for others," Mr Hemed said.

Minister for Youth, Employment and Empowerment Shaaban Ali Othman said his ministry would continue supporting youth-led initiatives through education, skills development and empowerment programmes.

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He said the government had placed emphasis on strengthening institutions and organisations working on youth development to ensure young people's aspirations were achieved. Global Youth Empowerment Executive Director Amina Sanga said one of the institution's main goals was to develop young leaders by providing training, tools and technology to enable them to invest in strategic areas of development.

"We want to see young people equipped with the skills and tools they need to become effective and patriotic leaders of tomorrow," she said.

CRDB Bank Coastal Zone Manager Iddy Badru said the conference had brought together more than 3,000 young people, providing them with opportunities to access information on investment, employment, technology and business advisory services.

He said CRDB had supported young people and women through financial literacy training, business advice and loans, with more than 15bn/- invested through various programmes.

"Our programmes are designed to help young people and women transform their ideas into viable businesses and improve their incomes," Mr Badru said.

Contributing to the conference, Ruth Mueni from Kenya urged young people to understand themselves, build strong relationships and remain willing to learn and put their knowledge into practice.

She also called on regional leaders to remove barriers to youth development, improve access to capital and reliable markets, and connect young people with opportunities both within and outside their countries.