Tanzania: Mwanza Water Project Hits 70pc

Mwanza — THE construction of a major water infrastructure project involving five storage tanks, transmission pipelines and two pumping stations in Mwanza City has reached 70 per cent completion.

The Mwanza Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (MWAUWASA) Executive Director, Engineer Mashaka Sitta, said this yesterday in Mwanza when briefing the National Uhuru Torch Race Leader, Mr Wazo Mwang'onda, who visited the site to inspect the project.

He said the project, upon completion, would benefit approximately 450,000 residents in Nyegezi, Mkolani, Buhongwa, Nyamazobe, Nyahingi, Buganda, Luchelele, Lwanhima, Sahwa, Fumagila, Kishiri, Nyashishi and other areas on the outskirts of Mwanza City.

According to Engineer Sitta, the project is being implemented under the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Programme at a cost of 46.24bn/-, excluding Value Added Tax (VAT).

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Construction commenced on December 24, 2024, and is expected to be completed on December 24, 2026. It is being implemented by Sinohydro Corporation Ltd JV M/s Highland Build Company Limited under MWAUWASA's supervision.

"This project aims to improve clean water supply and sanitation services in Mwanza City and surrounding areas and is being implemented through cooperation between the government and the French Development Agency (AFD)," he said.

Eng Sitta said the project involved construction of five water storage tanks with a combined capacity of 31 million litres, adding that the contractor had so far been paid 22.75bn/-.

The tanks are being constructed at Buhongwa, Fumagila, Kisasa, Nyamazobe and Usagara, with capacities of 10 million, 10 million, five million, five million and one million litres, respectively.

He said construction of the 10-million-litre Buhongwa tank, costing approximately 3.3bn/-, had reached 85 per cent completion.

The tank will store and distribute water from the Butimba Water Source to residents of Buhongwa, Sahwa, Kanindo, Kagera, Igwambiti, Nyashishi and Nyahingi.

Eng Sitta said the project also involved construction of approximately 40.5 kilometres of major water transmission pipelines, two pump-house buildings and installation of nine water pumps.

He said completion of the project would increase MWAUWASA's capacity to store and distribute water, improving reliability while enabling the authority to meet rising demand caused by population growth and expanding economic activities.

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For his part, Mr Mwang'onda commended MWAUWASA for overseeing the project and ensuring government funds were used for their intended purposes.

He urged MWAUWASA to complete the project on schedule and start providing services to residents, while calling on residents to protect the infrastructure from damage to ensure its long-term service to the public.