Tanzania: Singida Tightens Grip On 10 Pc Loans, Demands Results

Singida — SINGIDA Regional Secretariat has directed council officials to tighten supervision of the region's 10 per cent empowerment loan scheme, requiring closer follow-up and business training for beneficiaries to ensure the funds translate into actual income rather than idle capital.

Regional Administrative Secretary, Dr Fatuma Mganga issued the directive while opening an evaluation meeting on the 10 per cent loan scheme, adding that disbursing loans alone was not enough.

"Giving out loans is not the end goal. Unless we equip beneficiaries with the knowledge to run and grow their businesses, this capital will not achieve what it is meant to achieve," Dr Mganga said.

She said the loans should give practical effect to the goals of the Dira 2050 (National Development Vision 2050), by guiding beneficiaries toward income-generating activities capable of earning them between 18m/- and 20m/- a year.

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She added, "A beneficiary must keep business capital separate from personal use, maintain proper financial records and operate with a clear business plan. Without that discipline, even the best-intentioned loan will not grow."

Singida region has so far supported 518 groups of women, youths and people with disabilities across its seven councils, through loans worth 4.9bn/-.

Dr Mganga called on councils to speed up disbursement, while ensuring experts continue tracking fund usage.

"Councils must move faster in disbursing these loans, but speed should not come at the cost of follow-up. Our experts need to stay close to beneficiaries and confirm they are getting the results we expect," she said.

The Chairperson of Singida's Council Administrative Secretaries, Mr Rashid Mohamed, who is also Ikungi District Administrative Secretary, said the meeting offered councils a chance for self-assessment.

"This meeting gives us room to look at ourselves honestly, identify the gaps in how we have been managing these loans, and learn from each other on how to do better," Mr Mohamed said.

Singida Region Head of the Community Development unit, Mr Patrick Kasango, said the meeting was aimed at strengthening oversight of economic empowerment efforts.