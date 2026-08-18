Mozambique: Koica Disburses 7.7 Dollars for Hospital in Katembe

Maputo — The South Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has disbursed 7.7 million US dollars for the construction of a district hospital in KaTembe, Maputo city.

The health minister, Ussene Isse, and the Korean ambassador to Mozambique, Bok-Won Kang, signed a memorandum of understanding for the disbursement purpose.

The infrastructure - which includes a maternity ward, a general surgery block and an inpatient ward - is expected to be completed in five years.

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According to the minister, speaking to reporters, the health facility will improve access to health access and bring healthcare closer to the people. "Pregnant women will be assisted there and will not have to cross the bridge or take a boat to come here. We are looking for solutions for our population", he said.

The minister guaranteed that the government is doing everything "to ensure better health and leave no one behind."

For his part, South Korea's Ambassador said that the project will enable residents of Katembe to have access to higher-quality healthcare services. "The infrastructure will save lives, and this is a milestone in our bilateral cooperation"

"I hope this project, whilst also contributing to a more balanced development of the city of Maputo", the diplomat said.

During the same ceremony, Bok-Won Kang handed over to Mozambican authorities' five ambulances to strengthen the response to medical emergencies.