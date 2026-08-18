Kenya: KCB Rfc Eyes Driftwood Sevens Dominance As Tusker Comes On Board

Mombasa — High-flying KCB RFC will be out to not only defend the Driftwood 7s title this weekend at the Mombasa Sports Club, but also solidify their lead at the overall National Sevens Circuit standings.

KCB RFC enters the tournament fresh from defending the Kabeberi 7s tournament and will be inspired by their star players Samuel Asati and George Ooro.

The tournament (Driftwood), the fourth stop on the circuit, was boosted by a Sh 1.5 million sponsorship from Tusker.

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The sponsorship will support the organisation and delivery of the tournament and enhance the overall experience for fans attending the competition.

In addition to the financial support, Tusker will bring its Tusker Na Rugby experience to the Coast, supporting the tournament's entertainment offering and official after-party as part of its efforts to combine rugby with memorable fan experiences.

Driftwood Sevens comes at an important stage of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, following three competitive opening legs in Nakuru, Kisumu and Nairobi.

KCB Rugby won the opening Prinsloo Sevens, defeating Kabras Sugar 19 - 12 in the final, before Kabras RFC bounced back to claim Dala Sevens, beating Menengai Oilers 17 - 5 in Kisumu.

KCB then retained the Kabeberi Sevens title in Nairobi, edging Strathmore Leos in the final to secure their fifth consecutive crown.

The results have highlighted the competitiveness of this year's circuit, with teams now looking to strengthen their positions as the competition heads into its final three legs.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Christine Kariuki, Head of Mainstream Beer, Kenya Breweries Limited, said:

"The National Sevens Circuit has given rugby fans a fantastic start to the season, and we are pleased to continue our support as the competition heads to the Coast. Driftwood Sevens gives us another opportunity to bring Tusker Na Rugby to a new audience while supporting the tournament and the wider development of rugby in Kenya. We look forward to creating another memorable experience for the teams, fans and the Mombasa community."

Mombasa Ready to Host the Circuit

Driftwood Sevens will allow Mombasa to showcase the Coast's passion for rugby while providing players with another important platform to compete at national level.

"We are delighted to have Tusker on board for this year's Driftwood Sevens. Their Sh1.5 million sponsorship is a significant boost to the tournament and will support us in delivering a strong competition for the teams and an enjoyable experience for our fans," Teddy Ndemo, Commercial Director, Mombasa Rugby, said.

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We also appreciate Tusker's commitment to bringing the Tusker Na Rugby experience to Mombasa. We are looking forward to welcoming the teams and fans to the Coast for what promises to be an exciting weekend of rugby."

The Driftwood Sevens sponsorship continues Tusker's involvement across the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, following its support of Prinsloo, Dala and Kabeberi Sevens.

Following Driftwood Sevens, the circuit will move to Embu Sevens on September 5-6, before concluding with Christie Sevens in Nairobi on September 12-13.